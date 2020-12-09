Is This the Final Card for Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution?

Kenny Omega may have stolen the show on Impact Wrestling last night, but the company has also built to a stacked quasi-PPV event this Saturday. Here's all the matches set for Final Resolution, airing for subscribers on Impact Plus on December 12th.

The Impact World Championship will be on the line as Rich Swann defends against Chris Bey. Bey came out of Tuesday's tag team main event with the pinfall, and Impact seems to be building toward a champion vs. champion battle between Moose and Swann, so it seems unlikely Bey comes out of Saturday's show with a win, but it should be a good match regardless. The Chadster's prediction: Swann dances away with the title.

The Knockouts Championship is also on the line when Deonna Purrazzo defends against Rosemary. Purrazzo's title reign has been plagued by issues, with Kylie Rae retiring at the last minute before her match with Purrazzo and Impact having Purrazzo drop the title to Su Yung, possibly just so that fans would feel less ripped off by Kylie Rae not showing up for the match. Then she won it right back. Don't expect her to drop it again to Rosemary so soon. The Chadster's prediction: Deonna Purrazzo retains.

The third belt on the line this weekend is the X-Division Championship. Rohit Raju will defend the title in a Defeat Rohit open challenge. Based on his recent interactions with TJP, along with Scott D'Amore's insistence that the stipulation TJP isn't allowed to compete for the title again is restricted only to someone with the name TJP, we can probably expect TJP to challenge under some kind of mask. The Chadster's prediction: TJP challenges and wins.

There's another match with title implications at Final Resolution on Saturday, even if the belt isn't on the line. Ethan Page will take on Karl Anderson, with The North earning an Impact Tag Team Championship shot if Page wins. The Chadster's prediction: he does. But belts aren't the only thing that will be decided on Saturday. Larry D is also fighting for his freedom in an "Old School Rules" (read: hardcore) match against Tommy Dreamer. Larry, in his smooth alter-ego Lawrence D, shot John E. Bravo, and if he can't beat Dreamer, he'll be locked up. The Chadster's prediction: Larry wins his freedom because Tommy never wins a match anymore.

Other matchups planned for Final Resolution include Eric Young vs. Rhino (Chad's pick: Eric Young), Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh (Chad's pick: Hernandez), Havok and Neveah vs. Sea Stars (Chad's pick: Havok and Neveah), and Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K vs. Alisha Edwards and Eddie Edwards (Chad's pick: Edwards and Edwards). To watch the show, you'll need an Impact Plus membership, which you can sign up for here.