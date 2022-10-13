It Looks Like Daniel Garcia is a Sports Entertainer After All

Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and the entire Jericho Appreciation Society continue to spit in the face of the wrestling business with their "sports entertainer" gimmick, and The Chadster has had just about enough of it. Last night on AEW Dynamite, Jericho defended his ROH Championship against fellow former WWE star turned AEW turncoat Bryan Danielson. During the match, while the referee was temporarily out of action, Jericho tried to hit Danielson with the title belt, only to be stopped by Garcia. But then Garcia hit Danielson with the belt himself, reuniting with his former mentor. Auughh man! So unfair!

Normally, The Chadster would be glad to see Bryan Danielson hit in the face with a title belt. Danielson literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back when he left WWE and signed with AEW, and The Chadster hasn't forgotten. But the problem is that Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and the rest of the JAS have been making fun of WWE for months with their "sports entertainment" gimmick. The idea is that Jericho and his group call themselves "sports entertainers," alluding to the style of wrestling that WWE does, as if that style is somehow inferior. Well, who's having the last laugh today, Jericho? Yes, you won the match… but you also proved that WWE style of sports entertainment is the best ever. The Chadster wins again!

Let the Chadster tell you something: he's a WWE fan, and he's proud of it. He loves sports entertainment, and he'll stand up for it against anyone who tries to disparage it. And that includes Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia. So next time you see them on TV, remember: they're not real sports entertainers… they're just wrestlers pretending to be sports entertainers to make sports entertainers look bad, but actually making them look good because they keep winning. And the best part is, The Chadster will be there to call them out on it every step of the way.

So the next time someone tries to tell you that being a wrestler is better than being a sports entertainer, tell them to talk to The Chadster. He'll set them straight. Sports entertainment is the best, and anyone who says otherwise is just jealous because they don't understand it. So stand up for yourselves, sports entertainers of the world… and The Chadster will be right there with you!

