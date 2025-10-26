Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry Ep. 2 Streaming on Halloween; New Season Trailer

The second episode of It: Welcome to Derry will stream on HBO Max on Halloween. Here's the new trailer that was released on Sunday night.

Article Summary It: Welcome to Derry episode 2 streams on HBO Max this Halloween, delivering spine-chilling horror.

Watch the latest trailer teasing shocking twists and terror to come in the Stephen King prequel series.

Bill Skarsgard confirms no "G-rated Pennywise"—expect intense, hardcore scares in the new episodes.

Exclusive insights on Skarsgard's return as Pennywise and what drew him back into the iconic role.

We're not going to spoil the opening chapter of filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry, but we will say this. While the opening to the episode was brutally shocking, nothing prepared us for how the episode ends – and how much that impacts where the series is going. Seriously, we didn't see that ending coming. With that in mind, we have a new trailer waiting for you above that spotlights what's to come over the next several weeks (and yes, there are spoilers). In addition, the second episode will be available to stream on HBO Max on Halloween for those interested in an extra serving of horror in their Halloween candy bags.

It: Welcome to Derry Won't Include "G-Rated Pennywise": Skarsgard

While promoting his hit film Nosferatu, Bill Skarsgard checked in with Josh Horowitz for Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast – and that's when we were treated to some interesting insights into what led to his return to the role and what viewers can expect. With the conversation shifting to It: Welcome to Derry beginning at the 24:22 mark, Skarsgard shared with Horowitz that he felt that he had pretty much said what he needed to say about the character. Having filmed Nosferatu, Skarsgard viewed Nosferatu as "the nail in the coffin on my monster rolls – pun intended." But his personal and professional bond with Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti ("they're very close friends, family") would be the key to him considering another run as Pennywise.

"It was fun. I enjoyed it more than I thought I would, actually, and there's parts of it where we got to explore sides um of old Pennywise that we haven't seen, you know? And that's fun," Skarsgard shared about working on the spinoff series. "I remembered how much I enjoy working with Andy and we do have a lot of fun together. I think there's some cool stuff in there that we haven't seen that I'm excited for you, the people, to watch and enjoy hopefully."

In terms of the level of horror and intensity, Horowitz followed up by asking if he was able to "go as far on television as you did in the films" – with Skarsgard offering a very promising response. "It's pretty hardcore, man. It's not the G-rated Pennywise. No, that would be a no; that would be a no," Skarsgard made clear, adding that it didn't take much for him to slip back into Pennywise's voice ("Yeah, he's there. He's just waiting.").

The streaming prequel series stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). In addition, Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Spiral), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Batwoman), Shane Marriott (Fargo), Chad Rook (Joe Pickett), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird) and Morningstar Angeline (Echo) have been tapped for recurring roles. In addition, Bill Skarsgard is reprising his role as the demonic clown Pennywise.

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, Kane, and Skarsgård are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct four episodes of the series, including the first one.

