Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry Season Finale Trailer; EPs on [SPOILER] Sacrifice

Along with the season finale trailer for It: Welcome to Derry, filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti discuss [SPOILER] sacrifice.

Yeah, there isn't a whole lot we can say about tonight's episode of filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti and showrunners Jason Fuchs & Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry that wouldn't be major spoilers. Here's what we can say. We learn a whole lot more about Bob Gray and how Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) came to be – and our "big picture" theory about Ingrid (Madeleine Stowe) might actually turn out to be true. While at the Black Spot, there was death and destruction – exactly the kind of environment that a certain demonic clown would love to feast on. With that in mind, we have a look at the official trailer for the season finale of the HBO series, S01E08: "Winter Fire" – but not so fast!

Along with the preview for next week's season ender (waiting for you above), Andy & Barbara Muschietti are offering some insights into the decision to have [SPOILER] die, the character's heartbreaking sacrifice, and how they reacted when they learned of their fate. At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – so you've been warned! Here's what the Muschiettis had to share with The Official It: Welcome to Derry Podcast Season 1 hosts Princess Weekes and Marc Bernardin:

Sadly, the fire at the Black Spot put Rich (Arian S. Cartaya) and Marge (Matilda Lawler) in a life-or-death situation. Amid heartfelt and heartbreaking exchanges, in which Rich opened up to Marge about the moment he fell for her, the two are forced to face the tragic reality that the cooler was only big enough to save one of them, with Rich making the ultimate sacrifice. "Of course. Well, we – it was back in the mini room a thousand years ago. You know, we knew that somebody had to go. And, you know, I think all the names were put on the table and I think we decided to go for the one that was gonna hit us all the hardest, possibly because of, you know, of that young love," Barbara shared, when asked if the creative team debated making the call to have Rich die.

"I think, you know, there's like great love stories that end up in tragedy. A movie that I love is… that is 'Doctor Zhivago,' which is like a love story that spans over decades. Things like 'Out of Africa,' you know, or 'Romeo and Juliet' for that matter. So they're all like great love stories that are cemented in our souls so much because it has a tragic ending," Andy added. "I don't think we do it for the shock value of it. It's a bit of a reflection that you don't know what you got 'til it's gone. And…also we want to make people cry. So…"

Although the initial revelation that Rich would sacrifice himself for Marge brought tears to everyone's eyes ("Yeah, everybody was crying": Barbara), Andy noted that everyone involved "understood" the reason. "We talked about it and, you know, he understood what this was, that it was like, basically, a sacrifice was an ultimate act of love, and basically tells how much Rich loves Marge. He was willing to do this, and you know, he wanted to do it. But it was very… it was very sad for everyone," Andy shared. "It was hard to you know, and Arian was ten when he was shooting that, you know, and Tilly was fourteen. So you're asking these very adult emotions from these very little kids, but they are so brutally smart and sensitive and intuitive that they give these incredible performances, and you have, suddenly, a full audience of adults crying because of this little kid's performance," Barbara added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!