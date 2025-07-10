Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day on Season 18 & Beyond

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day discussed the long-running series's future, including Season 18 and beyond.

Heading into this week's Season 17 return of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mac made the bold claim that, "I think start to finish this is the best season of 'Sunny' ever." While there are a whole lot of fans who would love the good-natured debate, the overall meaning behind Mac's claim shouldn't get lost in it. It's pretty clear that The Gang is liking what the 17th season has to offer. But what about after that? During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Day was asked if his previous comments about not knowing how much longer the series would run impacted his writing for this season.

"I did," Day explained. "I mean, I knew that there was an offer for a season 18 as well, and I knew that we all had discussed most likely wanting to do it, but I personally went into the writers' room last year as if it was my last chance to be in the writers' room. Fortunately, I think we're lining up everybody and we're going to come back for season 18." As for future seasons, Day can't say, but he does note that this season has "reinvigorated" the team. "Beyond season 18, I don't know, it could quite possibly be the end. But I think there was something about writing this season and having David and John Cherin back in the writers room, and having Rob Rosell and David Hornsby and a little bit of some of the old gang back, and then having some of these episodes work so well was exciting in a way that reinvigorated everybody. So we'll see how long we can keep it going. But one season at a time."

During Season 17 of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, fans will see how "The Gang Embraces the Corporate Era," a season that shows us "how greed and the New American Dream have consumed Paddy's Pub." The official overview continues: "They'll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they'll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they'll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they'll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets; and they'll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience. And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That's been plain since 2005. But they're also human beings. They crave love.. respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism."

