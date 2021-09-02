It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Don't Touch Danny DeVito's Peaches

After taking a break to welcome back director Pete Chatmon ("Waiting for Big Mo", "A Woman's Right to Chop", "The Gang Solves Global Warming" & "Dee Day") for the 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it's time to go back behind the scenes with Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito. And after feeling a bit neglected when it came to seeing more of DeVito on the set, McElhenney shared a video on TikTok that put our minds at ease knowing that the greatness that is Mr. Danny DeVito (and his food) are given the on-set respect they deserve. We're assuming Trollfoot has its own dressing room?

So for a better look at the love and respect that DeVito's peaches get on set, check out McElhenney's TikTok post below (one that ends with proof that no more how old he gets, DeVito can still pull off an intimidating stare-while-peach-eating like nobody's business):

Last month, Day posted a look that was very familiar to any "Sunny" fan out there. In the interest of full disclosure, we had to make sure that the image below was new and not from Season 5 Episode 7 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops." And we're about 98.76% sure that it's a new image, which means the "Birds of War" might just be taking flight once again:

For a look at The Gang back together on the set (and being pimped out by McElhenney to promote Wrexham AFC), check out the video below:

McElhenney took to TikTok last month to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

And this is a look back at the first time we came face-to-face with "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band":