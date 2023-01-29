It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Eagles Reminder: It's A Philly Thing It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito had a message for Eagles fans.

If you're a fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then you know just how much The Gang wears their love for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles on their sleeves. I mean, just look at how much of a love letter S13E08 "Charlie's Home Alone" and S13E09 "The Gang Wins the Big Game" were to the team (but it started well before that). So you can imagine just how excited they all are now that the Eagles will be heading to Super Bowl LVII on February 12th to take on the winner of Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Adding to that is the way that the Eagles did it, crushing the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7. So to honor the occasion, McElhenney posted a compilation video of The Gang reminding everyone of a very important fact. It's a Philly Thing…

Here's a look at the clip that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at The Gang getting to work on Season 16:

"Well, it's the first day of shooting, so, of course, the lady of the house ran into a wall. Thank god for [@theadorable1] and her makeup team for making it [go] away," McElhenney wrote as the caption to an Instagram post showing the brutal black eye that resulted from Olson's run-in with a wall shortly after the start of filming. Here's McElhenney's post, sharing the update and offering a look at the damage:

Little did we know that McElhenney, Day, Howerton, Olson, DeVito, and co-star/writer/EP David Hornsby (Father Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara) would be back at Paddy's last Wednesday… and that they would be kind enough to share some video of their return (which might still be up & running here and here). But just in case that alone isn't enough reason for you to check it out while you can, we have a "bonus" moment when McElhenney hits the group with a groan-inducing joke.

During last week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, Day shared that they were "deep down the writing hole," with podcast co-host & It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia icon Megan Ganz adding that she knew things were getting intense because the "Please Do Not Disturb" sign has appeared. From there, Day addresses how they've been shaving their scripts down to reach page count to avoid having to edit episodes on the backend. Olson added that she had received the scripts that were done up to this point the night before but hadn't had a chance to look at them yet. McElhenney enters the conversation, and a short discussion begins about whether or not they should drop episode titles as a way of marketing the show during production.

From there, the topic moves back to how intense the writing cycle has gotten (though Day adds that the past week has been a "breakthrough" one), with Olson sharing a personal account of how McElhenney has been impacted by his current workload. There's no way that I could do it justice by summarizing it here (check it out below), but McElhenney follows up Olson's account by explaining to the listeners/viewers that he wanted to open up about how he was feeling to let them know that the entire team still puts in the hard work and hours 16 seasons in as they did from the start. Here's a look at the entire episode, with the IASIP Season 16 talk kicking off the show:

Thanks to an Instagram Stories video posted earlier this month by McElhenney (with Day making a quick appearance) it was first confirmed that writing on the 16th season was underway: