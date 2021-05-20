It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Mac Week" Top Eps; BCTV Fav Moment

So as theme weeks go, "Mac Week" did a pretty damn fine job honoring Paddy's badass-bouncer-in-his-own-mind. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney announced an FX Networks docuseries with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) titled Welcome to Wrexham that focuses on the Welsh football club the two purchased. Then earlier today, FX on Hulu hosted a live-tweet watch party of S07E10 "How Mac Got Fat" and S13E10 "Mac Finds His Pride." But what if you're like us and couldn't make it? No worries, because the streamer also offered a choice selection of Mac-themed episodes definitely worth a watch or three. Here's a look at those episodes, followed by previews/overviews, and then our choice for… The Greatest Mac Moment Ever!

Here's a brief preview of those five fan-favorite episodes that can make for a damn fine "Mac-athon" this weekend:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mac's Big Break (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3StxTe_HeJ8)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 6, Episode 4 "Mac's Big Break": When he correctly answers a trivia question on the radio, Mac wins the chance to take a shot from center ice at a Philadelphia Flyers game for a weekend at the station's beach house. While Charlie trains Mac, Frank, Dennis, Dee take their bar-banter to the Internet with their own podcast. Directed by Randall Einhorn and written by Rob Rosell.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | How Mac Got Jacked | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fBxVQrA__w)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 7, Episode 10 "How Mac Got Fat": Mac tells a priest why his recent weight gain is The Gang's fault and not his; The Gang's bar achieves a success level it has never seen, and only lowly Charlie takes it seriously. Directed by Randall Einhorn & Matt Shakman, and written by Scott Marder & Mehar Sethi.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny: The Gang Dances at their Reunion (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PdYJoKT6Og)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 7, Episode 12/13 "High School Reunion": Part 1 of 2. At the Gang's high-school reunion, Dennis learns he wasn't as popular as he thought he was; Dee is finally accepted into the popular clique; Mac, Charlie, and Frank are treated the same as they were in high school; and Mac's full name is revealed. Part 2 of 2. The disastrous events from the first part of the reunion lead to psychosis, Dee's painful initiation into Mac, Charlie, and Frank's re-creation of their high-school psycho troupe "The Freight Train"; and a plan to win back the favor of the Gang's former classmates via the magic of dance and George Michael. Both episodes feature The Gang's high-school friends that the audience has met throughout the series. Directed by Matt Shakman and written by Glenn Howerton & Rob McElhenney.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Mac show off his karate skills (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oCpbXOJcmg)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 9, Episode 5 "Mac Day": Each Gang member gets his/her own day to do whatever they want with no complaints from the others, so Mac uses his day to give the others a religious experience, but they take a shine to his cousin "Country Mac" (Seann William Scott) who, unlike regular Mac, is honest about his homosexuality, doesn't push his religious beliefs on others, and treats the others with respect. Directed by Richie Keen, and written by Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13, Episode 10 "Mac Finds His Pride": Frank tries to recruit Mac for the Gang's Gay Pride Parade float, but Mac is distraught over finding out what kind of gay man he's supposed to be and if he should come out to his father. Directed by Todd Biermann, and written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day.

But our favorite Mac moment out of a sea of great moments? We look no further than S07E11 "Thunder Gun Express," directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, and written by Dave Chernin and John Chernin. It's that moment when Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Charlie (Charlie Day) abandon Mac because he can't fit into the sewer drain. So instead, he decides to "Thunder Gun" a motorcycle and… well…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Mac steals a motorcycle (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDifPfbzw0I)

But we like to end this with the vision of Ronald "Mac" McDonald as the "certified badass" he believes himself to be. Check out the compilation video below as Mac makes his case for pure awesomeness: