It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Our Season 15 Premiere Date Theory

Yup, we just became one of those fans. You know the kind. The ones that sit down to research productions calendars, look at release schedules & engage in levels of math that shouldn't be nearly as complicated as it ends up being. And in the end, they're the ones that think they've figured out when the record-setting 15th season of the Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito-starring FXX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will premiere. Now to be clear, we were last going with late November in our last post but this time? We broke out the red string and our own "Charlie Conspiracy Board" to come up with an actual date that we're willing to go all-in on.

Okay, so this is what we're working with. Season 14 wrapped filming around August 13, 2019, with S14E01 "The Gang Gets Romantic" (which was directed by Howerton and written by McElhenney & Day) premiering on September 25, 2019. So that puts it at about 43 days from filming wrap to the season premiere. Now if we apply that to production on Season 15, we have filming wrapping sometime between October 1 and October 6 (depending on if you're basing it on the casts' posts or FX Networks' official posting that filming was complete). Now if we apply 43 to that, make some adjustments based on the calendar, possible extra post-production time needed & other shows also premiering that month (it's a busy one), then we're going with Wednesday, November 17th as the date of The Gang's official return. Are we feeling good about our pick? Definitely! Could we be wrong? Absolutely! Also, we wouldn't be too surprised to hear some IASIP news this week as What We Do in the Shadows gets ready to wrap up its season run.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Wraps Season 15

The "fan sentiment" about the show, its' longevity, and how it's as quality now as it's ever been was left in the super-capable hands of Mythic Quest co-creator & Season 15 director Megan Ganz (Community, Modern Family). Along with being creatively connected to a ton of our favorite shows, Ganz is a producer on the long-running FXX series and previously wrote the episodes "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," "Dee Day," "Time's Up for the Gang," "The Gang Escapes," and "The Gang Tends Bar." For Mythic Quest, Ganz would step behind the camera to direct Episode #205 "Please Sign Here," a standout episode in a season of standouts. "Season 15!! 😮 Boy, what a fun summer I had with this bird, rat, warthog, wild card and golden god. Never, ever, ever stop. You're aging like a fine wine in a soda can," Ganz wrote in the Instagram post along with a great image with The Gang (and offering the best nickname rundown yet), speaking on behalf of millions out there looking forward to a Season 20 (???):

And here's a look at Howerton's Season 15 wrap post, with an image of a monitor shot that has us thinking that we're finally going to learn the backstory on how The Gang got around to buying a bar:

Day, Howerton & McElhenney posted some images and video from behind the scenes, with Howerton and McElhenney both confirming that filming is set to wrap today. Here's a look at a few screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories, including a look at Howerton not looking too pleased with the "small hair" he's sporting.

And here's a better look at Howerton still dealing with "small hair" syndrome:

And McElhenny wants to know who's ready to party with these cool dudes?

If you've been following our coverage over the past few months then you know that McElhenney offered our first look at Mac & Dennis going country via TikTok. McElhenney and Howerton were being carted to another location on the lot dressed in their "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band" garb as they roll along (and yes, there is a guest appearance from Day, too):