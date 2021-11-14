It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S02 Bloopers: The Gang Loses It

With slightly less than three weeks to go until the Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito-starring comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for its record-setting 15th season, the fine folks at FXX & FX on Hulu are starting to spark up up the promo engines to either remind everyone or introduce the uninitiated to the amazingness that is the long-running sitcom. And what better way to show off The Gang's comedic prowess than with a look at just how funny they are even in footage that will never make it to the final cut. That's right, we have a look at a blooper reel for Season 2- the season that introduced DeVito's Frank to the world. We're talking about a season that began with "Charlie Gets Crippled" and wrapped with "Dennis and Dee Get a New Dad" and had nothing but home runs in-between (with the exchange between Howerton's Dennis and Day's Charlie over the speech Charlie "wrote" S02E08 "The Gang Runs for Office" being a personal favorite).

So for a look at The Gang trying to hold it together during the show's sophomore season, check out the blooper reel below (with every season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia currently streaming on FX on Hulu):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 2 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoN7z1QjiXE)

And just in case that wasn't enough for you (and because it might be some time before they push out updated versions of these), we also have previously-released blooper reels for Seasons 11-14 waiting for you below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 11 and 12 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI-2fjYYL94&t=5s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 13 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tfgsKrLTNg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 14 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wgr01hYOrF8&t=359s)

So make sure to mark it down on your calendars because the doors to Paddy's are swinging open again starting Wednesday, December 1, with its first two episodes. Were we off by two weeks with our theory? Sure! But who cares at this point, right? Not when you can check out the official It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 trailer from FXX below. And yes, before you ask? Apparently, The Gang was cleared to travel internationally (nice work, TSA). And we might be seeing Mac and Dennis appear before the January 6th committee from the looks of that screencap above.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 15: Official Trailer | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTGQiJ6sAxU)

When the show returns, the gang finds themselves at a crossroads in this strange new world in the wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Day), Dennis (Howerton), Dee (Olson), and Frank (DeVito) to continue business as usual. They must also now face the music and decide who they'll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021.