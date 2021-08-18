It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Return to Paddy's; Prank War?

That feeling that you got earlier today when for just a second, everything felt balanced in the universe? That's because filming on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia officially kicked off today- and we had "Birthday Queen" Kaitlin Olson to thank for that. But now that Olson, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito are checking back into Paddy's, we had a feeling it wouldn't take long for the prank-busting to begin. Over the course of a number of Instagram Stories, we see Olson bringing to everyone's attention how Howerton is parked in the spot next to Olson's trailer that's supposed to be hers- a move she sees as "aggressive." Well, we quickly learn from Howerton that it wasn't so much aggressive as it was the start of something he plans to do every day during filming- take her spot. The goal? To run a prank that starts at funny, deep-dives into annoying until it almost seems like Olson can't take it anymore, but then turns the corner and becomes funnier than ever. Personally, there are so many times and so many ways that his windshield could end up paying the price for all of this. But damn it will be fun to watch…

And the big reveal that we've been waiting for: McElhenney and Olson in full-on Mac and Dee mode on the set of Paddy's pub:

Here's a look at Olson's post from earlier today, showing off her trailer door with the caption, "Season 15, day I!":

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of the most recent season of A.P. Bio late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

