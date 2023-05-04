It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: The Gang Goes Wildcard
Returning to FXX on June 7th, we have a key art poster for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 with The Gang embracing its wild side.
In the interest of full disclosure? so far, everything about the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is blowing my mind – and the season is still more than a month away. But even with the season coming together a lot quicker than we expected, we thought Paddy's wouldn't open its doors until late summer or early fall. June was definitely not on our radars – and we definitely didn't expect to get an official trailer not that long after. And that brings us to today, where we're getting a look at what might be one of the best season posters yet – high praise for a series with a long track record of great key art – take a look:
With the record-setting series set to return on June 7th, here's a look back at what's to come with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 (followed by a look back at the official season overview):
The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.