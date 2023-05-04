It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: The Gang Goes Wildcard Returning to FXX on June 7th, we have a key art poster for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 with The Gang embracing its wild side.

In the interest of full disclosure? so far, everything about the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is blowing my mind – and the season is still more than a month away. But even with the season coming together a lot quicker than we expected, we thought Paddy's wouldn't open its doors until late summer or early fall. June was definitely not on our radars – and we definitely didn't expect to get an official trailer not that long after. And that brings us to today, where we're getting a look at what might be one of the best season posters yet – high praise for a series with a long track record of great key art – take a look:

With the record-setting series set to return on June 7th, here's a look back at what's to come with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 (followed by a look back at the official season overview):