Stumble Guys Officially Launches On PlayStation This Week

Stumble Guys finally comes to the PlayStation this week with cross-progression and a few other updates for multiplayer fun.

Scopely has officially launched Stumble Guys for PlayStation consoles this week, bringing with it a new update across the board and more. The game will be available for PS4 and PS5 players alike, with all of the content released so far for other platforms. But all of the games will be getting an update as part of it because PlayStation players will be getting cross-progression across multiple devices. So, if you feel like playing on mobile and then coming home to turn on your PS5, you can do that. We have more information for you about the PlayStation version for you below, along with a quote from the company.

Stumble Guys for PlayStation

Stumble Guys on PlayStation will launch with cross-progression, allowing players to seamlessly carry game-play progress across devices, ensuring that "Stumble" adventures are never interrupted. Whether on console, PC, or mobile, players can pick up right where they left off—and with Nintendo Switch support coming soon, they can make progress on any screen they choose. Beyond its captivating community-driven gameplay and consistent content updates, there's still plenty more to come! For those with a knack for creativity, the always-evolving "Stumble Workshop" allows players to design, build, and share their very own course creations with the world. Additionally, split-screen multiplayer and crossplay are coming to consoles soon, offering more ways for players to stumble together.

"We are obsessed with constantly providing our incredible Stumble Guys community with new ways to play, whether it's through amazing partnerships, new creative tools like Stumble Workshop, mind-blowing new gameplay experiences, or debuting on new platforms" said Jake Bales, SVP Product & Game Director for Stumble Guys at Scopely. "By bringing Stumble Guys to PlayStation, we're offering more choices to our existing players and welcoming new ones to the party, making it easier than ever for friends to Stumble together."

