Samurai Warriors 4 DX Releases Steam Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Samurai Warriors 4 DX, as the game has been released on Steam this morning with new content.

Developer and publisher Koei Tecmo released a brand new launch trailer for Samurai Warriors 4 DX today as they have released the game on Steam. The trailer is basically what you would expect for about a minute long, as they show off all the highlights of this version of the game with the bonus content and more. Enjoy the trailer as the game is out now.

Samurai Warriors 4 DX

In response to popular demand, Nobuyuki Sanada and Yoshitsugu Otani are now among the many officers featured in this vivid portrayal of the Warring States period. Takatora Todo, Naotora Ii, and Munenori Yagyu, who previously appeared only in Japanese releases, also appear for the first time in the main Samurai Warriors series. In addition, character designs have been revamped and action elements have been enhanced for fan-favorite characters like Yukimura Sanada and Nobunaga Oda. The range of 55 unique officers, the greatest number of officers in a single game in the series, is a key component of Samurai Warriors.

In the main Story Mode, a tale based on historical events unfolds in two separate parts. While the regional stories focus on officers from regions across the land, such as Kyushu and Shikoku, the story of unification details the events leading up to the end of the Warring States period. Unlike previous Samurai Warriors titles, this game features battles between each faction, allowing for a more dramatic depiction of the relationships between officers. Experience firsthand the convictions, conflicts, and complex feelings of these officers.

The true thrill of this series, mowing down hordes of enemies in battles of 1 vs. 1,000, has been made even more exhilarating with the addition of new elements, including Hyper Attacks, which allow players to quickly close in on their enemies and cut them down, and Rage mode, which powers up attacks when the Spirit Gauge is full and allows players to perform the ultimate finishing move: Musou Frenzy Attacks. In addition, characters' attack types and the overall progression system have been revamped. These new elements offer an unprecedented variety of attacks, along with the strongest sense of exhilaration of any game in the series, all while maintaining the simple controls characteristic of the Warriors series.

