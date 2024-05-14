Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, max, season 2, trailer

House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Wants You to "Raise Your Banners"

With the HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel returning on June 16th, here's a look at a new official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2.

With less than a month to go until June 16th brings the second season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery's Max isn't willing to let Amazon's Prime Video and Disney+ have their day in the streaming sun when it comes to Upfronts. And what better way to do that than to drop an official trailer for the "Game of Thrones" prequel spinoff series? Well, that's exactly what they did – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you above.

Here's a look at the "Green" and "Black" trailers that were previously released – followed by an overview of the season and a look behind the scenes of the second season of HBO's House of the Dragon:

During the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

