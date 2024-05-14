Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: RZA, Super7

Super7 Debuts New RZA Bobby Digital in Stereo Ultimates Figure

Super7 is bringing the power and legacy of hip-hop to life with yet another Ultimates figure with RZA’s Bobby Digital in Stereo

Article Summary Super7 unveils a 7" ULTIMATES figure of RZA's Bobby Digital, loaded with accessories.

Inspired by the album cover, it features swappable heads, hands, and cybernetic armor.

Available for pre-order at $55, with a slated release in January 2025, ending June 16, 2024.

Pre-orders from Super7 include a mini Bobby Digital in Stereo 45 RPM single as a bonus.

Super7's latest ULTIMATES figure brings hip-hop legend RZA's alter ego, Bobby Digital, to life like never before. Inspired by the iconic cover art of Bobby Digital in Stereo, this 7" figure captures the essence of RZA's larger-than-life persona. With intricate sculpting and vibrant colors, Bobby Digital stands ready to command the stage with his unmistakable style and swagger. The figure comes locked and loaded with a sweet array of accessories and swappable parts, starting with two swappable heads and seven interchangeable hands. As for weapons, Bobby Digital gets an SMG, a Large Rifle, and a Test Tube.

Whether you're a fan of Wu-Tang Clan, RZA's solo work, or appreciate the legacy of hip-hop, then the Super7 ULTIMATES Bobby Digital figure is a must-have. If fans pre-order Bobby Digital from Super7, then he will come with a Bonus Accessory with an action figure-sized Bobby Digital in Stereo 45 RPM single record with a sleeve! The RZA ULTIMATES Bobby Digital figure is priced at $55. He is set for a January 2025 release, and pre-orders will close on June 16, 2024.

RZA Super7 Ultimates Wave 1: Bobby Digital

"RZA's debut solo album, Bobby Digital in Stereo, features the artist's fun-loving, hedonistic alter-ego Bobby Digital, who helps paint a semi-autobiographical picture of his early life. This 7" scale, highly articulated RZA ULTIMATES! figure of Bobby Digital is inspired by the cover art from that album and features the iconic wordsmith in metallic cybernetic armor. Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and accessories including a test tube, SMG, and large rifle. Don't get caught with an analog collection- pre-order the made-to-order RZA ULTIMATES! figure of Bobby Digital today!"

"Order the RZA ULTIMATES! figure of Bobby Digital from Super7.com and receive an exclusive Super Pack that includes mini Bobby Digital in Stereo 45 RPM single record with sleeve! Please note that the Super Pack accessory is to scale with the action figure; it is not full-size or functioning media material."

