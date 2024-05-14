Posted in: Amazon Studios, Lord of The Rings, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, lord of the rings, preview, prime video, teaser, the rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S02 Teaser: Sauron's Back

Arriving on August 29th, here's the teaser trailer for Patrick McKay & JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

Article Summary Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to premiere on Prime Video on August 29th.

Sauron returns, with a focus on his rise and the creation of the Rings of Power.

The teaser trailer gives a glimpse into the darkening world of Middle Earth.

New and returning cast members bolster the second season's ensemble.

Prime Video promised the first official teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 – and the streaming series delivered. After screening the trailer for Patrick McKay & JD Payne's new season, it's safe to say that the showrunners are definitely delivering in terms of Charlie Vicker's Sauron – because the Dark Lord makes his presence known in a very big way. But here's the even bigger news – along with a key art posted reminding us of who's returned, Prime Video confirmed that the streaming series' second season would hit screens on August 29th.

With the epic streaming series set to return for its second season on August 29th, here's a look at the official teaser trailer that was released earlier today for Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power:

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1's epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion), Nicholas Woodeson (Rome), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (The Bay), Stuart Bowman (The Pact), Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War), William Chubb (Vampire Academy), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (Ridley Road), Selina Lo (Boss Level), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), Ciarán Hinds (Rome, Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall, Spectre), and Tanya Moodie (Motherland, Sherlock) have joined the cast for the second season. In addition, Joseph Mawle has departed the streaming series ahead of its second season, with Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) taking on the role of Orcs leader, Adar.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is executive produced by showrunners Payne, McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison – along with co-executive producer & lead director Charlotte Brändström. Kate Hazell and Helen Shang also produce – with co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Brändström will be directing four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each tapped to direct two episodes.

