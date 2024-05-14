Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, mr. & mrs. smith, prime video, season 2, upfronts

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Returning for Season 2 – Without Glover, Erskine?

Donald Glover & Francesca Sloane's Mr. & Mrs. Smith is returning for Season 2 on Prime Video, but will Glover & Maya Erskine return as leads?

More great news coming out of today's Upfronts, with Amazon's Prime Video confirming that Donald Glover & Francesca Sloane's Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be back for a second season – but will Glover and Maya Erskine also be returning as leads? Casting for the second season wasn't confirmed, with Variety reporting that the duo will not be returning. While Sloane will be staying on as showrunner, sources say that the series may choose to go in a more anthology direction – focusing on a new pair of agents (though no one on any of the sides involved has commented on the record).

"We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith,' is in the works for our global Prime Video customers," shared Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. "The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."

With the eight-episode series currently streaming, here's a look behind the scenes of the Prime Video series, followed by the official series overview for Mr. & Mrs. Smith:

Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier, espionage or marriage?

September 2021 brought the news that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) had exited the series over a "different creative vision" than Glover's, though the split was described as "amicable" and that the two reportedly still "remain friends." It wouldn't be until April 2022 when we would learn from Glover during an interview with Interview that Erskine had joined the project as his new co-star and that he was "writing the finale now." Stemming from Amazon Studios and co-created by Glover & Showrunner Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series is executive produced by Glover, Sloane, and New Regency's Yariv Milchan & Michael Schaefer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!