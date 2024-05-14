Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: disney, donald duck, hot toys

Hot Toys Celebrates Donald Duck's Birthday with New Cosbi Collection

Donald Duck is celebrating his 90th birthday this year and Hot Toys got the duck family together for a new Cosbi Collection

Hot Toys is delighted to announce a special celebration for Donald Duck as he celebrates his 90th birthday. A new Cosbi Collection has been created for the event and features nine adorable minifigures from the beloved duck family. Each of these figures comes in at roughly 3" tall and will be packaged in a blind box. A lot of fun was put into this Donald Duck collection as it steps into Disney history and reunites the Duck family once again. As for the figures themselves, the mischievous trio of nephews are here with Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Up next is Scrooge McDuck, Grandma Duck, and the sassy Daisy Duck, with each getting their own birthday pose.

As for the birthday duck himself, three Cosbi variants of Donald Duck will be showcased: the birthday duck, the golden duck, and a flocked duck. Whether you're a longtime fan of Donald or new to the world of Disney, the Cosbi Collection offers a delightful way to celebrate this beloved character's milestone birthday. Hot Toys was sure to make things even cuter, as each Mysery Cosbi Duck will come with a piece of Donald's Ducks birthday cake, so collect the set to Build-A-Cake. Cosbi Collections are only offered in select markets, but most things Hot Toys can be found on Sideshow Collectibles. Quack!

Donald Duck 90th Birthday Cosbi Collection

"Time to celebrate as Donald Duck's birthday is really JUST around the corner! While it is more than honored to spread the joy for our most adorable duck's 90th birthday, today, Hot Toys is thrilled to release the Donald Duck Birthday Cosbi Collection. Your next favorite Donald collectibles await!"

"The second wave of our Cosbi Collection for Donald Duck features Donald blowing the party horn and open his arms to welcome everyone to join his birthday party, his nephews Deway Duck capturing the moment with his camera, Louie Duck with his confetti cone and Huey Duck with balloons. Meanwhile, Scrooge McDuck is holding the present for our birthday duck, Grandma Duck has prepared a birthday banner and Daisy Duck has baked her sweetheart a cake. This collection also features a golden color version of Donald and a flocked fur Donald with his party hat ready to finish his birthday cake as Mystery Cosbi! Remember to get the whole series to complete Donald Duck's 90th Birthday cake!"

