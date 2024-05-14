Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In May 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in May 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $104.21 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $76.45 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $25.41 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $24.15 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $23.43 Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $22.36 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $21.63 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $16.84 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $15.86 Boss's Orders Special Sketch Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $15.37 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $12.59 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $12.55 Baxcalibur Illustration Rare 210/193: $11.81 Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $10.97 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 210/193: $10.82

I've said this about the Groudon Illustration Rare in Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift recently, as that card has been on the rise, but it's proven even more by the Magikarp Illustration Rare in this set: collectors do not care about rarity as much as they do about artwork and Pokémon choice. This Kanto species appearing on this beautiful Illustration Rare is quadruple or more the value of most other, rarer cards in this set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

