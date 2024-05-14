Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, namor

Is Namor, The Mightiest Mutant, Joining The Avengers? Again?

Yesterday, Marvel Comics teased a few mutant-related things including a tease for an upcoming issue of Avengers #17 for August.

Article Summary Marvel Comics teases a new Dazzler series and a Storm solo title hinting at mutant upheaval.

Avengers #17 may feature Namor, The Sub-Mariner, joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

X-Men: From the Ashes relaunches Marvel's X-Men line, hinting at individual-focused titles.

Editor Brevoort discusses previous X-titles' randomness and the need for character-centric series.

Yesterday, Marvel Comics teased a few mutant-related things. A new Dazzler solo series for September, "her World Tour gegins", confirmation of the Storm solo series for October "mutants no longer have a homeland but they still have a queen", and a tease for an upcoming issue of Avengers #17 for August.

"Earth's Mightiest Mutant Joins The Earth's Mightiest Heroes" suggested all sorts of mutants might be joining the new Avengers team, as part of From The Ashes. Legion? Proteus? Phoenix? Iceman? Quentin Quire? Well, that phrasing had been used back in the early nineties, or at least a version of it.

Is it really Namor, The Sub Mariner? It's not like he is a stranger to the Avengers, after all. Recently, former X-Men Group Editor Jordan White spoke about abandoned plans for Namor in the Krakoan Age of X-Men, saying "there were plans to use him — that's why Jonathan set things up. He fully intended to use him in probably a few different places. But that's the risk of trying to do things with characters that aren't yours — by which I mean, not under our editorial purview. Namor is a character who was part of the Brevoort office as part of the Avengers. They had plans with him that they started doing that prevented him from showing up in our books." And now it looks as if he's coming to Avengers #17? Maybe…

X-Men: From the Ashes is Marvel's 2024 relaunch of the X-Men line of comics after the end of Krakoan Age, and currently includes X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, Exceptional X-Men, NYX. Phoenix, Storm, Wolverine, X-Factor, X-Force and Dazzler. On more solo titles, Brevoort stated "I've felt like a lot of the X-Projects over the past several years have felt just a bit random to me… their casts seem to have been assembled based on who happened to be around and available rather than any relevance to the concept of the series. (Roger Stern had a name for books like this, where the characters were bent out of alignment in order to support a concept that wasn't relevant to them: "fake books". ) Plus, I think there are any number of X-Characters who have proven themselves popular and certainly capable of floating a series of their own where the focus can be more tightly on them rather than them being part of another temporary ensemble."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!