Batman Gets His Own Mech Armor with LEGO's Latest DC Comics Set

May the Brick be with you as LEGO has some brand new construction sets coming soon with Batman getting his own Mech armor

Article Summary LEGO unveils Batman Mech Armor set with 140 pieces for epic Gotham battles.

Articulated mech suit features cockpit, Batarang, stud launcher, and jetpack.

Included Batman minifigure comes with a fabric cape and a built-in Batarang slot.

The affordable $14.99 set aims to delight Batman fans, available August 2024.

Prepare to bring vengeance and justice to Gotham City with LEGO's newest DC Comics set with the Batman Mech Armor! The Mech line has now arrived in LEGO's DC Universe as the Caped Crusader gets his very own 4.5" tall mech that is built in just 140 pieces. With its sleek design and powerful weaponry, Batman's new mech suit is ready to tackle any challenge that comes its way, from the fury of an evil Superman to next-level Joker choas. Equipped with articulated limbs, a cockpit for a Batman minifigure, and an array of gadgets and accessories, this set is the missing piece to your LEGO Batcave. LEGO has equipped the mech with a Batarang, a stud launcher, and a jetpack to take down the crime in Gotham. The set also features a LEGO Batman minifigure that gets a fabric cape and his very own Batarang, which can be stored away inside the mech's arm. These LEGO mech sets keep the imagination alive while giving fans cheap sets with endless possibilities. Batman's Mech Armor set from LEGO is priced at only $14.99 and is expected for an August 2024 release.

LEGO Gives Batman Some New Mech Armor

"This Batman™ mech toy is ideal for fans of super-hero action and robot toys aged 6 and up. The large-scale Batman figure and super-hero minifigure pilot make Batman Mech Armor (76270) the perfect treat for young crimefighters everywhere."

"Kids insert the LEGO® Batman minifigure into the mech toy's opening cockpit. The mech figure holds a buildable Batarang™ and has a stud launcher on its arm. On its back is a jetpack covered by a 2-part cape, which can be moved into various positions. The minifigure wears a fabric cape and holds another Batarang, which can be stored on the right arm of the mech. The mech's jointed arms, legs and hands let fans of Batman and super-hero figures enjoy endless hands-on battle action."

