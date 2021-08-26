It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Dukes of Paddy's; Hair Teaser?

With Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito back to work and cameras rolling on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it's time to check in on how things are going. And let's start by saying that we're really glad we were wrong to be worried about The Gang sharing with the fans during production. Because just this month alone, we've been treated to script intel on the season opener, Mac (McElhenney) and Dennis (Howerton) sporting some interesting looks, Charlie (Day) back at his apartment, The Gang filming a brief video from the Paddy's set (more on all of that below), and Day teasing the return of the "Birds of War". This time around, Olson offers an interesting hair comment while McElhenney & Howerton appear to be auditioning for a The Dukes of Hazzard reimagining.

First up, Howerton shares a look at himself on set with Olson along with some kind words about his friend & co-star. But it was Olson's comment in the post ("Zero context for that hair, huh? God you're bold. ♥️") that has the really curious:

And in the following TikTk video, McElhenney and Howerton are being carted to another location on the lot dressed in their "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band" garb (more on that in a minute) as they check in- and yes, there is a guest appearance from Day, too:

Earlier this week, Day posted a look that was very familiar to any "Sunny" fan out there. In the interest of full disclosure, we had to make sure that the image below was new and not from Season 5 Episode 7 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops." And we're about 98.76% sure that it's a new image, which means the "Birds of War" might just be taking flight once again:

For a look at The Gang back together on the set (and being pimped out by McElhenney to promote Wrexham AFC), check out the video below:

As we mentioned earlier, McElhenney took to TikTok to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

Here's a look back at McElhenney and Olson in full-on Mac and Dee mode on the set of Paddy's pub:

And this is a look back at the first time we came face-to-face with "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band":

