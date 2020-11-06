It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia

Yesterday, we reported on how It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney (Mac) posted on Instagram a reimagining of the mailroom scene between Charlie (Charlie Day) and Mac in the fourth season episode "Sweet Dee Has a Heart Attack"- except this time, Charlie's deep-dive investigation into the current U.S. POTUS election vote counting "controversy" yielded a definitive answer: Pepe Silvia is the next President of the United States of America (sorry, Donald Trump and Joe Biden).

Okay, not really- but it really did fit the mood of the day. But Day noticed something that we noticed, too: Charlie might have found his long-lost brother in MSNBC's "election map messiah" Steve Kornacki. Don't believe us? Just check out the image above. Clearly, Day thinks so based on his Instagram post below- which also includes an offer to Saturday Night Live that they should consider:

On Friday morning, when Biden officially took the lead in Pennsylvania over Trump, McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson (Dee) took to social media to sing the praises of "The City of Brotherly Love"- beginning with an appreciation of the entirely new meaning that the phrase "Flipadelphia" will have from this point forward. Following that, McElhenney celebrates what being a "real Amerian" is all about with two fans in full-on Charlie mode- as well as a not-too-subtle dig at Trump for the previous shade he's thrown Philly's way:

Never has the title of a television show been more true. 😎 🇺🇸 #philly — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) November 6, 2020

So with COVID-impacted television productions slowly beginning to get back to work with new health and safety guidelines/protocols in place, what's that mean for work on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"