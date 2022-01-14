It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Gets Injured; S15 Bloopers

With the record-setting 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia having officially wrapped and a new year upon us, IASIP fans find themselves in the midst of that between-seasons dry spell that all fans have to endure. Thankfully, there is the weekly The Always Sunny Podcast with Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz to help fill the void (now on YouTube and premiering a video podcast on January 24). What's also been helping out are these compilation videos that FX Networks has been putting out offering the "Best Of" in a number of categories (like "The Gang's Most Gruesome Injuries). But for us, it's all about the bloopers and now we have a look at McElhenney, Howerton, Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito showing us that they can still be at their best even at their "worst" in the following look at some of the prime moments from the most recent season.

But since we mentioned it… before we get to an updated rundown of the 12/15 seasons we have blooper-covered, here's a chance to laugh through The Gang's pain with a look at some of the roughest injuries that our folks have had to endure:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Gang's Most Gruesome Injuries | It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OrXnS4qFdk)

Now here's a look at the bloopers videos that were released previously by FX Networks. With the release of the blooper reel for Season 15, we are now down to only three seasons left to have a perfect set (Seasons 1, 6 & 9)

UPDATE: Still no Season 1 video yet…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 2 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoN7z1QjiXE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 3 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BL3hThrTLy4&t=5s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 4 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfSjLT_n5LU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 5 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVd6BaBiTdc)

UPDATE: Still no Season 6 video yet…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 7 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpZfk01Pxw4&t=3s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 8 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yvbkgBZzgY)

UPDATE: Still no Season 9 video yet…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 10 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbZgdgBoGhE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 11 and 12 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI-2fjYYL94&t=5s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 13 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tfgsKrLTNg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 14 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wgr01hYOrF8&t=359s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 15 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XDFB16TOoo)

Now here's a look at the latest episode of the podcast via YouTube, "Rob Almost Fights Some Guy Outside A Hamburger Store" (involving McElhenney, hamburgers & fighting, of course). Following that, we have a look back at the tweet from earlier today announcing both sets of good news when it comes to the podcast series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 14. Rob Almost Fights Some Guy Outside A Hamburger Store (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se5scESKZqE)