It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Responds to Making History

By now, it's no secret that we're huge fans of FXX/FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. So to learn on Thursday during The Walt Disney Company's Investors Day event that Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito) would be keeping the doors to Paddy's open through Season 18 was possibly the best highlight in an evening of highlights (we're still decompressing). By the time the terms of the deal are done, the streaming series will hold the record for the longest-running, live-action sitcom in television history. Let that sink in for a moment. Once you start rolling over how many sitcoms in the history of the medium never made it to that golden 100-episode mark- how many of them were one-and-done- it's an even more impressive feat to pull off.

Here's a look at what The Gang had to say (sorry, nothing on social media from DeVito and Day at this writing) when the news officially broke, starting with McElhenney finally revealing what the show's true long-term plan is:

Olson looks at it in terms that our lawyers have told us we should probably avoid making jokes about- but it's so damn tempting:

Earning bonus points for the great self-deprecating, pop culture reference, Howerton channels a little bit of "Dennis" in the next two posts:

We will pummel you all into submission with this show. We will ram it down your dirty throats! https://t.co/1nf95pNgGR — Glenn with two n's (@GlennHowerton) December 11, 2020

Finally, Mary Elizabeth Ellis aka The Waitress also offers up her congratulations- and makes it clear that the status quo regarding paying for photos isn't going to be changing any time soon:

So what's the good word when it comes to production on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, Rob McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"