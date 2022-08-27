Jameela Jamil Shares Look at "Slightly Lower" She-Hulk/Titania Punch

Though we're already into the second episode of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we're more than happy to allow series star Jameela Jamil (Titania) the opportunity to have us revisit the series opener- especially with what she had to share. Checking in with guest host Nikki Glaser on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jamil shared a behind-the-scenes clip of stunt work that was done to show what it would look like if, instead of being punched in the stomach, Jen (Maslany) punched Titania in the vagina. And trust us when we say that after you see the clip, you'll be demanding that they #ReleaseTheVaginaPunchCut.

Here's a look at Jamil's tweet sharing the clip, followed by the full interview (with the clip starting at the 8-minute mark):

NEVER BEFORE SEEN FOOTAGE FROM SHE HULK. The cut you got, and the cut I begged for. 😂 #PopThatPussy 💀

And in the following tweet, Titania takes to the streets to show Jen how a real social influencer fights back:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.