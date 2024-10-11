Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: Batman, booster gold, dc studios, james gunn

James Gunn Clarifies Booster Gold Confusion; Shuts Down Batman Rumor

Along with Lanterns casting news, James Gunn also clarified some Booster Gold confusion and shut down hard a rumor about Batman's age.

Even with David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane)-starring Superman deep into post-production and filming continuing of John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2, and the adult animated series Creature Commandos dropping in December, writer, director, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn still found time this week to confirm some big casting news for Lanterns (Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart) – and shoot down some rumors and rumblings on social media.

First up, Gunn clarified that when he reposted an article that ran down everything that DC Studios has done over the past two years with Gunn as co-CEO, he didn't realize that one of the images had Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel's The Eternals) as the live-action version of legendary comic book writer and artist Dan Jurgens's Mike Carter/Booster Gold. Some took that to mean that Gunn was confirming the casting – but that's not the case. Here's why…

The other rumbling/rumor was regarding The Brave and The Bold – specifically, that DC Studios was looking to go with a middle-aged Dark Knight. As you can see from the response below, Gunn wanted to make sure that misinformation was given the proper respect that it deserves. On a side note, the exchange on Threads was also a nice "life lesson," focusing on who reported the rumor as a reality and not the "messenger" who asked for clarity.

Booster Gold Creator on Pitching Character, DC Studios Series

Here's a look at the first of Jurgens's five tweets/xs from early in 2023, sharing how he pitched Booster to DC Comics Artist & Editor Dick Giordano and how Giordano had faith in his pitch to help him bring the character to life:

Really appreciate the reaction to the Booster Gold HBO Max news. Seems like just yesterday that I sat down with Dick Giordano (1984) to explain the idea of a time traveling hero who played the celeb/media game, trying to make up for the crimes and mistakes he'd made. 1/5 — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) February 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Really appreciate the reaction to the Booster Gold HBO Max news. Seems like just yesterday that I sat down with Dick Giordano (1984) to explain the idea of a time-traveling hero who played the celeb/media game, trying to make up for the crimes and mistakes he'd made. Also went through the humorous aspects, explaining that unlike the rest of the DCU (where all the heroes were bland and perfect), that Booster would try to do the right thing along the way. But, if he happened to make a few bucks in the process…what's wrong with that? And, while Booster would generally solve the problem, it'd be awkward. Superman catches a crashing plane and lands it at the airport. Booster clips a few buildings along the way, damaging them and the plane and puts it the middle of town, creating a three day traffic jam. Everyone survives, but the results aren't perfect. It's the way things go for most of us, sometimes often, in our own lives, which is part of BG's charm. With the way social media and celebrity culture have grown, he's more relevant now than when issue #1 appeared in 1985. I didn't have anything written up. Not even a sketch. Just a vision, and Dick went for it on the spot. Said, "Give me something on paper for legal so we can get contracts started," and with a handshake, told me I could start working. Great man and glad he saw the potential!

And here's a look back at Jurgens' previous tweet/x, expressing his support for seeing Booster Gold make the leap from the pages of the comic book to the small screen:

Thrilled with the news that Booster Gold is heading to HBO Max courtesy of @JamesGunn and company. Amazing to think these initial character sketches from 1984 would lead to this. Excited to see what's next in the life of the greatest hero you never heard of! pic.twitter.com/c8cNcVvIFj — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) January 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

