James Gunn: DCU Slate Plan "8 to 10 Years"; Some Announced This Month

On Wednesday, James Gunn responded to a Variety report claiming to have background intel from "sources" on what went down with Warner Bros. Discovery, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, and his & Peter Safran's DC Studios. In particular, it was the claim that Wonder Woman wasn't part of Gunn & Safran's three-year DCU plan that they're getting ready to unveil. After debunking the claim (more on that below), Gunn was then asked about Variety sources claiming The Flash film was making folks behind the scenes very happy and that controversial actor Ezra Miller might be sticking around the franchise. And that's when we got a lot more clarity on the scope of his & Safran's plans for the DCU.

While not commenting on the Miller reporting since he wasn't aware of it, Gunn clarified that his & Safran's DCU plans is being mapped out as an 8-10 year plan (with only some of it set to be rolled out this month). Here's a look at Gunn's response regarding Miller and his & Safran's DC Studios plan, followed by a look back at Gunn shutting down some other reporting from yesterday's Variety article:

I don't know what's out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

When asked about the claim from the Variety article about Wonder Woman not being part of what we now know is a much longer than reported three-year-plan from a fan on Twitter, Gunn went the extra mile in shutting down the report as being false. For now, the only two people who know the road that the new DCU is going to take are Gunn & Safran (and maybe WBD head David Zaslav & his crew at this point), so the waiting continues. Here's a look at Gunn's tweet, where the GIF accompanying the following should clear up any confusion: "I hereby debunk it (only because it's not true)."