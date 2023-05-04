James Gunn Discusses "Weird Belief That Marvel and DC Hate Each Other" DC Studios' co-head & GotG Vol. 3 director James Gunn addressed the "weird belief" shared by a lot of fans that Marvel & DC hate one another.

If nothing else, no one can say that the decades-long "Marvel vs. DC" debate hasn't learned to evolve. Originally exclusive to the comics world, the battlefield has grown to include television/streaming, film, and more. That's why James Gunn finds himself in such a unique position. The co-head of DC Studios (with Peter Safran) is rebooting Warner Bros. Discovery's DCU (and writing & directing Superman: Legacy) while promoting his MCU swan song, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When you've spent a good chunk of your career finding success in both the MCU & DCU like Gunn has, what you have to say about the supposed "rivalry" tends to carry a lot of weight.

"It's not odd. It isn't odd at all, not to me. I understand how it appears, but I'm just busy cause I'm working two jobs at one time. But it's not odd," Gunn explained during a recent interview, addressing if it feels odd to him to currently be living in both universes at the same time. As for that so-called rivalry? Gunn wants folks to understand that both Marvel Studios and DC Studios benefit from the other being successful, too. "People have this weird belief that Marvel and DC hate each other or somehow are polar opposites. But it's just not the truth. I mean, listen, man, our job is the same. We want to get people into the theaters to see movies. That's what matters," Gunn explained. "And I think that we work together to do that. And the more good Marvel movies are, the better it is for DC movies. The more good DC movies, the better it is for Marvel movies." And that's why fans need to stop looking at Marvel and DC as an "either/or" proposition. "There's not only one winner," Gunn says. "There can be two winners because it matters who goes to see your movies and who enjoys 'em."