James Gunn Offers Interesting Response to Poll Regarding DCU Future DC Studios' James Gunn posted an interesting response to a poll listing characters that the fans want joining the new DCU: "Will 5 of 10 do?"

So the last time we checked in on how things are going with DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters," Gunn was clarifying that Peacemaker Season 2 was still on the way but was "just postponed" While Gunn finishes work on Superman Legacy. But until then, fans of the John Cena-starring series would be getting their fix via the upcoming Viola Davis-starring Waller series, which is expected to include some familiar faces. But even with all of projects that were announced as making up the first wave, Gunn couldn't pass up the opportunity to tease what's still to come for the new DCU. In a recent poll, IGN asked its readers which character should join Gunn & Safran's DCU next? And once the dust was settled and the results counted up, the Top 10 broke down this way: (1) Dick Grayson/Nightwing, (2) Martian Manhunter, (3) Lobo, (4) Brainiac, (5) Deathstroke, (6) Jason Todd (Robin/RedHood), (7) Zatanna, (8) The Court of Owls, (9) Mister Freeze, and (10) John Constantine. Now, why does that matter? Because Gunn screencapped the article and shared it on his Instagram Stories account – along with this ten-ton loaded question, "Will 5 of 10 do?" Between Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe, the upcoming Superman: Legacy, and Keanu Reeves' return for Constantine II, we could start to easily connect the dots. But based on what we've seen from the first wave, it wouldn't be wrong to expect some surprises in this mix. We're still sticking with wanting to see Jason Momoa in a Lobo streaming series…

DC Studios: A Look at "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" Series

"Creature Commandos": Currently in production, the animated series was the first project greenlit by the duo. Based on the 1980's Creature Commando comic book series that focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II, the series looks to take the same approach, with Weasel (from The Suicide Squad) as one of the commandos, serving with Rick Flag Sr. Note: Gunn confirmed that the voice cast will play their characters in a live-action version later on down the line.

"Waller": The Viola Davis-starring series will include the "Peacemaker team" and serve as a "continuation" of the HBO Max series. The series will be executive produced by Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol) and DCU writers' room writer Christal Henry.

"Lanterns": Being compared to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the series will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, who investigate a mystery that Safran said "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

"Paradise Lost": Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and set on the island of Themyscira, Safran & Gunn see the series as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran). Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were the rhetorical question that Gunn asked when explaining the series' themes.

"Booster Gold": Seen as the DCU's deep dive into comedy, Safran describes Mike Carter/Booster Gold as "a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero." From a series perspective, we're looking at a possible 25th-century setting, where Mike is a disgraced former football star who uses a time machine on display in the Metropolis Space Museum to gain fame and fortune… and maybe the desire to be a real superhero (if the sponsorship is right?). "Basically, "Booster Gold" is imposter syndrome as a superhero," Gunn added.