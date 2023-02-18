James Gunn on Batman/Superman Ages, DCU Announcements Timeline & More DC Studios' James Gunn covered a number of topics on Twitter, including Superman's & Batman's age ranges and the DCU announcement timeline.

After blowing up Bleeding Cool's Saturday by letting us know that four of the eight DC characters we hoped would make the jump from the comics to the screen, DC Studios' James Gunn spent some additional time on Twitter offering some thoughts on a whole bunch of topics. So we decided to scoop up all of the responses we may have missed from over the past 24 hours, and we're passing them along to you. And the topics range from Superman's & Batman's age ranges, if "big studio" pressure were a concern, and if we'll learn about those four we got right anytime soon to Gunn's thoughts on The Question – take a look:

Gunn Clarifies Batman/"The Brave and The Bold" & Superman/"Superman Legacy" Confusion: Following up on a question regarding the age of the actor playing The Dark Knight & if they would be in their early 30s ("He hasn't been cast yet") in one tweet, Gunn cleared up some confusion regarding the age ranges being considered for Superman & Batman in another tweet: "Yeah but people are speculating about both ages. All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties, and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman."

Will We Learn Which 4 Bleeding Cool Got Right Within 6 Months? "No way" (but Gunn did answer "Yes" regarding major casting announcements within the next six months).

On Why Gunn Isn't Worred About "Big Studio" Pressure: "Peter [Safran, DC Studios Co-Head] and I are the studio. There is no one to meddle."

So About That Conspiracy Theory That Gunn Was Actually in Talks to Run DC Studios Before "Peacemaker": "Before Peacemaker? No way, not even close."

Gunn's Thoughts on "New Teen Titans" by Marv Wolfman and George Perez: "Grew up with it. [Marv Wolfman] was my hero!"

RAPID FIRE: Clark Kent will be in Superman: Legacy; Gunn's looking for more options than Clark being a 25-year-old Superman or Jon Kent, dropped a heart emoji when asked what he thought about The Question, wishes he could have a lot more Bat-Mite, and counts Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic as "my favorite game of all time."