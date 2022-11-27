James Gunn Remains Committed to DCU Series, Animation; Early Details

If we're being completely honest and putting our cards on the table, we get nervous about the non-film side of the DCU every time that Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav speaks because he never comes across as being a fan of live-action streaming series or animation. Maybe I'm wrong, but there's definitely enough out there on the record to make that case. I felt much better about things when it was announced that James Gunn (Peacemaker) and Peter Safran had been tapped as the Co-Chairmen & Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios, especially considering their past comments on the importance of streaming in the overall DCU landscape. Which is why it was especially nice for Gunn to reaffirm his & Safran's commitment to having the DCU stretch across a number of different mediums via Twitter earlier today. "Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)," Gunn wrote in response to a DCU fan's question. But that wasn't all, as Gunn also shared a little clarity on the direction of the new DCU (though the overall DCU "Bible" isn't expected for reportedly another month or so).

First up, Gunn confirmed that some animated films will fit into DCU canon and that there will be some animated & live-action projects that exist outside of the main DCU (with 2D & 3D animation planned). When asked about the comics side of things, Gunn tweeted, "Very open communication. As everyone knows, I'm a huge comic book fan & I hope everything we do will lead to more people reading [DC Comics] (& vice versa). But Peter & I are not in charge of the comics – just all filmed DC entertainment." In addition, Gunn confirmed that he "will continue writing & directing select DC projects." And Gunn & Safran haven't forgotten about the gamers out there, also confirming that games will also be more connected to the DCU. And as for anything Broadway or live-theater, it appears that would be apart from the main DCU, too. For a perfect example of how sometimes just a few words can say a whole lot, here's a look at Gunn's tweet reaffirming a commitment to having the DCU connect across film, television, and animation:

Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation). https://t.co/IIiqkMJkuW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Six days into his and Safran's runs as DC Studios heads, Gunn took to Twitter to let fans who've been behind campaigns like #SaveLegendsofTomorrow, #ReleaseTheAyerCut, and others know that they've been heard and that he respects their passion. Finding "the majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn outlined that his and Safran's "initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects." And while that was very good news to hear for folks working in all three corners of the DCU, Gunn also made it clear that the pathway to a new DCU will need to include input from the DCU's fans.

Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn began in what would be a series of five tweets addressing the DCU fans. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC." Gunn continued, "Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years. But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse — and everyone else as well — into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more."