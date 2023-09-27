Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

James Gunn Reminds Us "No One Has Seen Anything from The DCU Yet"

DC Studios' James Gunn clarified how the new DCU works, reaffirming Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy as the first official chapters.

With the AMPTP finally coming to its senses and negotiating a deal with the WGA that union members appear pretty happy about (based on social media reactions so far) – and the hope that the same happens next week with SAG-AFTRA – it's nice to start hearing talk about future projects and productions. And when it comes to those who have spotlights on them heading into 2024, DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran would be pretty close to the top of that list. That's because Gunn & Safran will officially kick off their DCU with the Max animated series Creature Commandos – followed by Superman: Legacy in 2025. Now, Gunn is looking to clarify how fans should be viewing his & Safran's DCU – with the understanding that "no one has seen anything from the DCU yet." That includes reaffirming what the first two "chapters" of their universe are and that some of the folks who will be playing the same characters in the new DCU (but not the versions prior to Creature Commandos), while offering a realistic update regarding the status DC Studios projects post-writers' strike.

"Nothing is canon until 'Creature Commandos' next year – a sort of aperitif to the DCU – & then a deeper dive into the universe with 'Superman: Legacy' after that. It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it's okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet," Gunn shared in a social media post. "And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they've played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until 'CC' and 'Legacy'" (and that includes Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, John Cena's Peacemaker, and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller). Here's a look:

And for those of you wondering what the statuses are of a number of the DCU projects in play now that the writers' strike is over, Gunn is going to need a little time to play catch-up – which makes sense considering it's been less than 24 hours since the WGA called off the strike. "I don't even know where we are with everything, as I haven't been able to talk with our writers while this has been happening," Gunn explained. "Although I'm very happy with the outcome, the strike was a real wrench in the process for sure, so I'll have to see where we are on everything for the next couple weeks. But yeah, I'd imagine more news out in the not-too-distant future."

