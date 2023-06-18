Posted in: Audio Dramas, Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros, YouTube | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, inside of you, james gunn, michael rosenbaum, The Flash

James Gunn Sees Bigger Problem Than Just Too Much Superhero Stuff

Speaking with Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, James Gunn agreed there's too much superhero content out there but sees a bigger issue.

Over the past week, we checked in with what Inside of You podcast host Michael Rosenbaum and his good friend, DC Studios co-head & Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn, had to share on a wide variety of topics, from Superman: Legacy and Rosenbaum being "definitely the best Lex" to some quick updates on a number of other projects (more on that in a minute) and more. But for this go-around, we're taking a look at a clip from the podcast that seems to fit with the news that came out earlier today that the Ezra Miller-starring The Flash is proving to be a big disappointment at the box office. So it seems only fitting that we look back on what Gunn had to share on the matter prior to the film being released.

In the following clip, Rosenbaum asks Gunn if he believes that there's too much superhero content (films & series) out there – and Gunn admits that there is a lot. After reaffirming that DC Studios will not "overextend" themselves and be careful with what's being put out – taking the time to make sure it's the best that it can be. That said, Gunn doesn't see the problem as being too much content as it is that "people have gotten really lazy with their superhero stories." As he sees it, there's too much of an emphasis on making a superhero movie or a sequel to one just because you can (and it might make money) instead of asking the kind of questions of the project (which he lists examples if) that are needed to see if it truly brings something original to the game. In addition, he cites a lack of varied genres and films' whose third acts can't hold the film together – but he also sees that as impacting all "spectacle" films. Here's a look at the clip that's definitely worth checking out:

Gunn on Peacemaker S02, Waller, Blue Beetle & Creature Commandos

Gunn confirmed that "the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle," which we're thinking is probably good news for Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) ahead of the film's August premiere. In addition, Gunn reaffirmed that the second season of the John Cena-starring Peacemaker is his next project after Superman: Legacy while also reminding everyone that the Viola Davis-starring Waller will be hitting screens before Peacemaker returns.

And speaking of Cena's on-screen alter-ego, Gunn teased that fans can expect another heavy dose of hair metal in the second season – but that wasn't the only thing music-based that Gunn seemed excited about. "Man, I've got a new soundtrack for 'Creature Commandos…," Gunn teased at one point – unfortunately, the comment trailed off before we could learn why he had that excited look on his face. The animated series was the first project given a green light from Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran, making it the first full DCU project from DC Studios. Sharing a quick update that recording was still underway, Gunn says we should expect to see Creature Commandos in "a year or so."

Here's a look at the complete episode (and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum here), where Rosenbaum and Gunn cover everything from what it's like for Gunn to be reshaping the DCU and the difference between Marvel & DC to embarrassing Chris Pratt moments and a lot more:

