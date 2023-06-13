Posted in: Audio Dramas, Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: inside of you, james gunn, michael rosenbaum, superman, superman legacy

James Gunn Talks Superman: Legacy; Rosenbaum "Definitely the Best Lex"

James Gunn & Michael Rosenbaum discuss the Superman: Legacy script, the Lex Luthor they would both (hypothetically) like to see & more.

With the Ezra Miller-starring The Flash hitting theaters this week and Superman Day having just officially passed, this week seemed like a perfect time to hear from DC Studios co-head and Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn. And Gunn picked a great place to stop by for a chat, with the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum covering a lot of topic terrain in what is more of a "shooting-the-s**t" conversation between friends than a standard interview. Michael Rosenbaum and Gunn cover everything from what it's like for Gunn to be reshaping the DCU and the difference between Marvel & DC to embarrassing Chris Pratt moments and a lot more.

When Rosenbaum shifted the conversation back to Superman and "Legacy," things kicked off with some smiles and some interesting silences regarding the topic of whether or not Krypto would be in the film before Gunn shared how an interview he did with Pratt put that "spoiler" out into the open. From there, Rosenbaum asks Gunn if Superman: Legacy is the biggest-pressure project in his career, considering we're talking about The Man of Steel as well as the co-head of DC Studios writing & directing his big screen return. Gunn admits that the pressure was strong at the beginning – but that changed after he finished the script. "Now, it's fun,' Gunn added, saying that he loves the script and "people love the script," so that makes it easier.

For Gunn, it was about finding a take on Superman that was true to the iconic character while offering a take different from the ones that came before it: "So now I feel good about it; so now, it's fun." For Gunn, the pressure has now shifted to the casting process and the expectations that come from that – using the casting process for Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy as an example (and also getting a fun dig in on Rosenbaum). At the time of this interview, Gunn states that they've done "a lot of auditions, and we're narrowing it down," but they weren't finished yet. And for all of the rumors about who's auditioning and who's being cast, Gunn warns fans that there's a lot of bad intel being floated out there – but he can't shut them all down without potentially raising more questions or possibly revealing a spoiler.

In the case of who's screen-testing, Gunn sees that as an intimate, personal thing that's no one else's business to know about – which led to a conversation about how agencies will feed news folks with intel to help boost their client's pop culture worth. Gunn brings up one aspect that many folks don't consider – how an actor is impacted by rumors of screentests & auditions when that's not the truth. Rosenbaum shifts to a subject near and dear to his heart – Lex Luthor. Though Rosenbaum said he assumed Lex would be in the film, Gunn makes it clear that info never came from him. So from a purely hypothetical standpoint, Rosenbaum asks Gunn that if there is a Lex Luthor that he be "grounded and real" and true to the character's core – an approach Gunn seemed to agree with (after referring to Rosenbaum as "definitely the best Lex"). Here's a look at the complete episode – and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum here:

