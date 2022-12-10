James Gunn: Superman "Huge Priority"; Green Lantern "Important" & More

Earlier this week, DC Studios co-head James Gunn responded to a report in The Hollywood Reporter regarding rumblings from sources that he & co-head Peter Safran's plans for the DCU would not include Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, or the "Snyderverse" (but may have Jason Mamoa as Lobo). His message? Basically, the report could be true, false, or something in-between because it's still too early to tell. Sharing that the duo "still have a lot more questions to ask & answer," Gunn urged DCU fans to be patient and promised them that everything he & Safran is doing "is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives." Of course, folks didn't really listen to that part about having patience because suddenly, THR's report is being treated as gospel and being passed around as such. So much so that Gunn can't even enjoy celebrating the 44th anniversary of the premiere of Richard Donner's Christopher Reeve-starring Superman. But that also doesn't mean that just because he may have "gone corporate" (lol) that Gunn's willing to let nonsense goes unchallenged.

It started with a very cool tweet honoring the occasion with a look at the original 1978 movie poster ("You'll Believe a Man Can Fly" is still one of the best taglines of all time):

From there, Gunn was asked if fans would see the return of The Man of Steel, with Gunn making it pretty clear that Superman has definitely not been forgotten about: "Yes, of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority." After jokingly responding that fans of Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern shouldn't be holding their breath for any kind of follow-up, Gunn did say that Green Lantern is "important" as the DCU moves forward. With the series having recently retooled its focus onto John Stewart, we're sure the team behind Green Lantern appreciates the boost of confidence.

But then there was the matter of someone who claims to know things claiming that "James Gunn does not like Henry Cavill." Asked to respond to it, Gunn (the person being mentioned as not liking Cavill) offered a simple, "Sure: false." now, you would think that the person being accused of not liking Cavill countering the point by saying it's false would be enough…but not for some. Because "even more ppl" reached out to tell this individual that Gunn didn't like Cavill (apparently, no one thought of passing Gunn a note in study hall: DO YOU LIKE HENRY CAVILL? CHECK THE "YES" OR "NO" BOX) so Gunn needs to check his notes because he's confused on how he really feels. Seriously. This is how this works. This person apparently knows Gunn more than Gunn knows himself. That's why we both appreciate & respect Gunn's reply. Because sometimes, you need to get into the mud and mix things up some: