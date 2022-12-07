Wonder Woman 3 Reportedly Won't Move Forward in Current Form

With James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm to launch DC Studios, dramatic changes continue under David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros Discovery. The latest casualty is Wonder Woman 3, which was to be Patty Jenkins' third film in the franchise with star Gal Gadot, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel project in its current form has been halted.

Wonder Woman 3 had been in development with Jenkins turning in a treatment co-written with Geoff Johns. But Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Pictures' Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy told Jenkins that the project in that form was not part of the current DC Studios game plan. According to THR, nothing has been decided regarding upcoming plans for the Wonder Woman film franchise. Warner Bros Discovery under Zaslav has dropped several projects as cost-saving measures, including most infamously, the mostly-completed Batgirl, which for tax purposes, will never see the light of day. THR further reports that halting Wonder Woman 3 could mean significant savings for Warner Bros.

Gadot tweeted about the future of Wonder Woman on December 6, saying, "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans.Can't wait to share her next chapter with you "

In further unfolding DC Studio developments, the forthcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may be actor Jason Momoa's last turn as Arthur Curry. According to the THR report, Momoa may move onto the role of interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter Lobo. For more on what new developments at DC Studios could mean for The Flash, Henry Cavill's return as Superman, and the future of Black Adam, you can check out the report.

