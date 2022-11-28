James Gunn Update: Legends of Tomorrow Love, Booster Gold & More

Yesterday, we took a look at what DC Studios co-head James Gunn had to say regarding his and Peter Safran's commitment to seeing the DCU spread across film & television, live-action & animated, as well as with comics, video games, and other areas. Along with that tweet, Gunn offered us some insight into their thinking while responding to fans (more on that below). Apparently, Gunn had a few more things to add before we went to post, so here's what else we've learned. First up, Gunn tweeted that it would be "surprising if you didn't hear at least a little more before" San Diego Comic-Con 2023 regarding his & Safran's DCU "Bible." As for characters that fans have been pitching, Gunn revealed that "interestingly, Booster [Gold] was the MOST requested character when I asked people on Mastodon what character they'd most like to see on screen. I'm not creating stories by public vote, but I found it fascinating nevertheless." And speaking of "Booster Gold," that seems like the perfect segue into some love Gunn showed Campaign #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow for its creative pitch to Gunn to keep DC's Legends of Tomorrow in mind (as well as a proper end to the Arrowverse, if that's the case) involving Rocket & Groot crossing over from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and an appearance from Beebo.

Now, here's a look at the crossover mini-comic that was tweeted in support of more "Legends," followed by Gunn's tweeted show of appreciation for the creativity (with @sylverfysh_ and @asineth responsible for the artwork and concept):

Over the weekend, Gunn reaffirmed his & Safran's commitment to having the DCU stretch across a number of different mediums via Twitter earlier today. "Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)," Gunn wrote in response to a DCU fan's question. But that wasn't all, as Gunn also shared a little clarity on the direction of the new DCU (though the overall DCU "Bible" isn't expected for reportedly another month or so).

First up, Gunn confirmed that some animated films will fit into DCU canon and that there will be some animated & live-action projects that exist outside of the main DCU (with 2D & 3D animation planned). When asked about the comics side of things, Gunn tweeted, "Very open communication. As everyone knows, I'm a huge comic book fan & I hope everything we do will lead to more people reading [DC Comics] (& vice versa). But Peter & I are not in charge of the comics – just all filmed DC entertainment."

In addition, Gunn confirmed that he "will continue writing & directing select DC projects." And Gunn & Safran haven't forgotten about the gamers out there, also confirming that games will also be more connected to the DCU. And as for anything Broadway or live-theater, it appears that would be apart from the main DCU, too. For a perfect example of how sometimes just a few words can say a whole lot, here's a look at Gunn's tweet reaffirming a commitment to having the DCU connect across film, television, and animation:

