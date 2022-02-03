Jared Padalecki Makes "Demand" of Supernatural/Walker Fans & More

So if you're a Supernatural or Walker fan (though we're guessing there's a ton of crossover), then you're feeling pretty good with The CW right now. That's because the network has given a pilot order for the Jensen Ackles-produced "Supernatural" spinoff prequel The Winchesters as well as the Jared Padalecki-produced "Walker" prequel Walker: Independence (along with Gotham Knights and six additional scripts for the female-fronted Zorro series). So who else would you want to hear from right now other than the duo, right? Well, they didn't disappoint, taking to social media to celebrate and throw around some thanks.

First up, Padalecki has a serious demand to make of the Supernatural and Walker fans. Yes… it's time for … The Highest of High Fives! Take a look…

And here's Ackles thanking the network, studio, Robbie Thompson (and his "killer" script), and Danneel Ackles for the opportunity to move the project forward, followed by huge congrats to his "brother" Padalecki and the Walker family. Following that, we have a look at the overviews and relevant intel on both prequel series:

"The Winchesters": Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – the series tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The Winchesters will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

"Walker: Independence": Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing).