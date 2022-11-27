Jason David Frank Official Fan Page Sets Livestream Memorial Event

Since the news broke last weekend of the actor's passing, the entertainment industry and fans around the globe have taken to social media to express their heartbreak over the loss of Jason David Frank (best known as Tommy Oliver, the original Green Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), who passed away at the age of 49. First debuting in the 1993 television series, Frank's Oliver was a brainwashed transfer student to Angel Grove High who was able to break free of Rita Repulsa's control before joining our heroes (and being one of the franchise's biggest cheerleaders for nearly three decades). Now we have details to pass along regarding "Celebration of the Life of Jason David Frank," a livestream event being hosted on the late actor's official Facebook page (which you can get to here). "Please join us tomorrow, November 28th, 2022, at 10:30 am CST as we celebrate the life of Jason David Frank, a father, a husband, a friend, and a hero to many that were touched by his light" (with hashtags #celevbrationoflife, #jasondavidfrank, and #RIPJDF being used for the livestream event.

Now here's a look back at the Facebook post that went live earlier today with the details and access to the memorial event:

"All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always," was the caption that was included with a text image of the message on the official Power Rangers Instagram account- here's a look:

"The loss of my soulmate. Jason, I can't go on without you! You are my world! Yes, we had our struggles, like any marriage. But months ago, we both agreed it was worth saving. Deep conversations, vulnerability, forgiveness on both our parts. I am deeply lost, hurt, and utterly destroyed. I lost my one and only true love. I am your forever 'Firecracker' baby…till we're together again," wrote Frank's wife, Tammie Frank, in an Instagram post after the news of Frank's passing was made public: