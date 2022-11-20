Jason David Frank, Original Green Power Ranger, Has Passed Away

Jason David Frank, the original Green Power Ranger, has passed away at the age of 49. A staple of con culture in the years since debuting on the show, he was an accomplished martial artist, holding black belts in many disciplines and even a brief stint in MMA. He will forever be remembered as Tommy Oliver from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, who later became the White Ranger as well. He has returned to the franchise over the years and has been an ambassador for the show since. He was focusing on a new project called Legend of the White Dragon as of late. On Sunday, TMZ reported confirming Frank's passing with the actor's representative, Justine Hunt: "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

Jason David Frank Was Always A Pleasure To See At Cons

One thing you could not say about Jason David Frank is that he didn't have time for his fans. He loved being at cons, as he said in an interview back in 2017: "My favorite part is definitely meeting people. I try to be different from every other celebrity you meet at comic con. I don't charge appearance fees. Either you get something, or you don't have to get anything. The best part for me is that people can stand in my line and not be so stressed out about I need a certain amount of money to meet this guy… My line is free will. Take pictures, take videos I don't care if you have money. I don't care if you get something. I just want to make sure that I hear your story. Really, the best for me is for them smiling and leaving." Far and away the most popular character from that original cast, he would return over the years to make appearances on other Power Ranger shows, including Turbo, Wild Force, Dino Thunder, Hyperforce, Super Ninja Steel, and many other cameos.

Jason David Frank leaves behind four children.