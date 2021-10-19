Jellystone! "Spell Book" Official Trailer: Can Halloween Be Saved?

Yogi, Cindy, Boo-Boo, and all your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters are celebrating the spookiest time of year with an-all new Halloween-themed episode of Jellystone! "Spell Book" promises tricks AND treats, and plenty of outrageous Halloween misadventures that only the citizens of Jellystone can conjure up. Tune in to this special 11-minute episode of the hit Warner Bros. Animation series on Thursday, Oct. 21 on HBO Max.

While helping the overworked Winsome Witch prepare for Halloween, Augie, Yakky and Shag perform a spell that threatens to ruin Halloween, unless they can reverse it. Welcome to Jellystone, a quaint little community chock-full of colorful characters. It would be a peaceful place, if it weren't for the hilarious personalities constantly getting themselves, and the town, into trouble! Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, and Boo Boo are the medical staff at Jellystone Hospital, Jabberjaw is hungry for a promotion at Magilla Gorilla's swanky clothing shop, El Kabong fights crime, and Doggie Daddy takes helicopter parenting of Augie Doggie to new heights. With Huckleberry Hound as mayor and Top Cat running the streets, there's never a dull moment in this madcap little town!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Spell Book | Jellystone! | HBO Max Family (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdW9nF2_s6o)

The voice cast includes: C.H. Greenblatt, the voice of Doggie Daddy, Boo Boo, Peter Potamus, and Benny; Jeff Bergman, the voice of Yogi, Mr. Jinks, Wally Gator, and Lippy the Lion; Jim Conroy, the voice of Huckleberry Hound, Captain Caveman, and Pa Rugg; Georgie Kidder, the voice of Auggie Doggie, Brain, and Floral Rugg; Grace Helbig, the voice of Cindy Bear, Yappy, Taffy, and Granny Sweet; Niccole Thurman, the voice of Jabberjaw, Squiddly Diddly, and Dee Dee Sykes; Thomas Lennon, the voice of Top Cat; Ron Funches, the voice of Shag Rugg; Bernardo de Paula, the voice of El Kabong and Mildew Wolf; Dana Snyder, the voice of Snagglepuss, Touché Turtle, and Lambsy; Katie Grober, the voice of Yakky Doodle; Paul F. Tompkins, the voice of Magilla Gorilla; Jenny Lorenzo, the voice of Bobbie Looey, Hardy Har Har, and Choo Choo; Fajer Al-Kaisi, the voice of Shazzan and Hadji; Lesley Nicol, the voice of Winsome Witch; Ulka Simone Mohanty, the voice of Loopy De Loop; and Andrew Frankel, the voice of Fancy Fancy and Jonny Quest.