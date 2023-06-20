Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Batman, dc studios, dcu, Jensen Ackles, The Brave and the Bold

Jensen Ackles Addresses Batman Rumblings: "I'd Love It, Sign Me Up"

Jensen Ackles addresses those rumblings about Batman: The Brave and the Bold from DC Studios and shares his personal feelings on the matter.

It's not like Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) is a stranger to Batman, having voiced The Dark Knight & Bruce Wayne in both parts of the direct-to-video animated film Batman: The Long Halloween and nearly donning the cape & cowl for The CW's Gotham Knights (more on that in a minute). But after his turn as Soldier Boy in Prime Video's The Boys brought a better appreciation for his skill sets to a global audience, there's been a renewed push by the fandom for Ackles to take on the mantle. And it's the upcoming Andy Muschietti-directed Batman: The Brave and the Bold from DC Studios' Jams Gunn & Peter Safran that they have their sights set on. Produced by Muschietti's sister & creative partner Barbara Muschietti via their label Double Dream, as well as by Gunn and Safran, the film is set to be based on Grant Morrison's comic book series, in which Bruce Wayne's biological son Damian takes on the role of Robin and serves by the side of his father's dark knight persona, Batman. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Ackles about the rumblings of his being in the "Top 3" as well as his personal thoughts on taking on the role.

Though kicking things off a little cagey at first, Ackles doesn't mince words that he would love to have a run at playing his favorite superhero. That said, Ackles also explained that with the current WGA/AMPTP writers' strike still ongoing, any conversations going on in any way, shape, or form are strictly in-house and not on anything official beyond that. But what we appreciate about the clip is that Ackles still finds a way to wear his heart on his sleeve about the role while still keeping a "big picture" perspective. Here's a look at what Ackles had to share regarding a chance to play Batman for Gunn & Safran's DCU, with the video courtesy of Home of DCU & Nami:

Jensen Ackles talks about the possibility of him playing Batman. pic.twitter.com/CBjsKAjYpG — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Gotham Knights Nearly Had Jensen Ackles As Batman: Misha Collins

Thanks to the fine folks over at The Flash Podcast, we learned from Misha Collins back in March that Ackles nearly had a much different role with Gotham Knights than just helping get the word out. When asked during his interview if there was an attempt to get Ackles and Padalecki involved in the shows, Collins dropped the reveal that there were talks to have Ackles take on The Dark Knight himself – Batman. "I don't know if I'm supposed to reveal this, but we tried to work it out to have Jensen play Batman on the show," Collins shared. "It was all kind of teed up, but unfortunately, Jensen was on another show at the time [laughs], and coordinating between two series is challenging. So it didn't ultimately end up working out, but we tried. Jensen was pretty psyched about the prospect at one point because he does the voice of Batman for the animated movies. It would have been a great tie-in, and I thought it would be super fun too. But unfortunately, that didn't work out, and I thought it would be super fun too. But unfortunately, that didn't work out." As for Padalecki? "Yeah, who is a tall villain in the [DC Universe?] Maybe if we have The Penguin on stilts or something like that, Jared could play that," Collins joked before responding, "Oh, yeah, good point!" when the interviewer referenced Talon. Here's a look back at what Ackles & Padalecki had to say about their "two-faced friend" Collins and to remind us to check out The CW's Gotham Knights when it premieres on March 14th:

