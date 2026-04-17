Posted in: Movies | Tagged: ,

Walt Disney Studios At CinemaCon In The Daily LITG, 17th of April 2026

Walt Disney Studios At CinemaCon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Walt Disney Studios' CinemaCon presentation led the top trending stories in comics and pop culture news
  • Hot topics include Marvel Comics layoffs, new comic series, and upcoming industry projects from top publishers
  • Yearly LITG recaps highlight key pop culture and comic industry headlines from the past six years at CinemaCon
  • Spotlight on comic creator birthdays and an invite to subscribe to the daily Lying In The Gutters newsletter

Walt Disney Studios At CinemaCon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A life-sized standee of the Mandalorian, with Grogu on his back, is set against a starry backdrop promoting "The Mandalorian and Grogu," with a sign reminding guests to not lean on the statue.
Credit: Denz

Walt Disney Studios at CinemaCon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. CinemaCon 2026: Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog
  2. Adam Hughes, Cancelling Store Signings & Appearances After Diagnosis
  3. Elsbeth Season 3 Ep. 16 Preview: Did An Author Pen The Perfect Crime?
  4. Three Editors At Marvel Comics Laid Off, As Well As Comms Director
  5. Dark Horse, The Latest Comics Publisher To Do Marvel's Job For Them
  6. We Now Know Which Absolute Robins Are Which In Absolute Batman #20
  7. CinemaCon 2026: Paramount Pictures Presentation Liveblog
  8. Marvel Looking For A Talent Relations Co-Ordinator… What's Going On?
  9. Become the Leader of the X-Men with Marvel Legends 1:1 Cyclops Visor
  10. Comic Book Industry Reaction To This Week's Marvel Comics Firings

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Royal Kingdom Big Bang Theory Reunion

THE BIG BANG THEORY
Big Bang Theory image: Royal Kingdom Screencaps
  1. The Big Bang Theory: Cuoco, Galecki Reunite for a Better Game Night
  2. Twenty Duos Revealed For Fortnite Championship Series Pro-Am 2025
  3. Darkseid's Legion Attacks In DC Comics' Superman July 2025 Solicits
  4. Absolute Flash Of Two Worlds & Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan (Spoilers)
  5. Doctor Doom & Tony Stark Being Cured Of The Woke Mind Virus (Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Ultimate Universe Solicits For June 2025 With The Scarlet Witch
  7. No, This Is Not Superman Vs Fantastic Four By Dan Jurgens For 2025
  8. Absolute And Omega In The DC Universe Today (Spoilers)
  9. Interview with the Vampire: Lestat's S03 World Tour Kicks Off in 2026
  10. Matlock: Why Wait Until Thursday? Our Early Season 1 Finale Preview
  11. Are We Getting An AI Batman? Futureverse Buys Candy, Gets DC Rights
  12. Tom King Asks If Batman Believes In God. Again. (Spoilers)
  13. The Sinister Monologues in Today's Exceptional X-Men #8 Spoilers
  14. Who Put Clark Kent & Lois Lane Together? (Summer Of Superman Spoilers)
  15. The Big Unexpected Character Return For Wolverine #8 (Spoilers)
  16. Ultimate Wolverine Revelations in The Daily LITG, 16th of April, 2025

LITG two years ago… Reacher

Reacher
REACHER (Image: Prime Video – Reacher; FOP site screeencap)
  1. Reacher: Alan Ritchson Calls Out Police Union, Pushes Back on Insults
  2. Will Donny Cates Spill The Tea About Marvel, DC And More Tonight?
  3. Scott Snyder's Ultimate Line For DC Is To Be Called Absolute Comics
  4. Scott Snyder, Absolute Comics And DC All-In, The Morning After
  5. These Two Characters From X-Men: From The Ashes Are Not Who We Thought
  6. Marvel Launches Second Monthly Daredevil Series Starring Elektra
  7. Tom Taylor Images Burned Online Over Nightwing And Batgirl
  8. Godzilla x Kong Director Wanted One Specific Titan to Return
  9. Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Mirrors
  10. Marvel "Red Band" Bag All Copies Of Werewolf By Night Ongoing Comic
  11. Amanda Waller Has Someone New To Kill The Titans- Vanadia? (Spoilers)
  12. Comic Shop Earth-2 Of Sherman Oaks, California, Closes After 21 Years
  13. Mark Millar & Public Domain Superman- The Daily LITG, 15th April, 2024
  14. Marvel Comics To Launch 2099 Annihilation- The Beginning Of The End
  15. James Tynion IV & Álvaro Martínez Bueno's The Nice House By The Sea
  16. Diamond Comics & Chuck Rozanski In Separate Truck Collisions This Week
  17. Chris Geary & Simon Lewis' Flesh And Blood – Whiteout Meets Wicker Man
  18. Viz Manga & Marvel Unlimited Give Each Other's Customers A Free Month
  19. Chris Claremont Takes Wolverine Back To Australia For A 50th Birthday
  20. Rebis, A New YA Graphic Novel by Irene Marchesini & Carlotta Dicataldo
  21. A New Snyderverse From DC Comics in The Daily LITG, 16th April, 2024

LITG three years ago, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens

justified
Image: FX Networks Screencap
  1. Justified: U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens Makes a Strong First Impression
  2. A New Look for Wonder Woman and a New Name for Mary Marvel (Spoilers)
  3. Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Preview: They ARE The Cavalry
  4. Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion
  5. SCOOP: New DC Comics Character Designs For Knight Terrors
  6. The New Nature Of DC Comics' Shazam – Spoiler
  7. Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan on "Vox" Fallout, Seven, Shaw & More
  8. DC's Knight Terrors Will End With Night's End – Full Checklist
  9. Will Hasbro's Indiana Jones Adventure Series Fail Like Ghostbusters
  10. 28 Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicits Frankensteined
  11. Jann of the Jungle Fights Animal-Drugging Communists, at Auction
  12. Score Free Von Allan Comics on Kindle While You Still Can
  13. Wonder Woman Throws A Strike on Comic Cavalcade #28, up for Auction
  14. The Debut of Harlequin in All-American Comics #89, up for Auction
  15. Exposed #2 and the Case of the Giggling Killer, up for Auction
  16. PrintWatch: Briar #4 & Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 Gets Second

LITG four years ago, Not Standing By Him

star trek
Image: Screencap
  1. Star Trek U: Wil Wheaton on Childhood Abuse; O'Connell Offers Apology
  2. The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Five & Sloane: UA/SA Number Fives
  3. DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
  4. Westworld Star Aaron Paul: Season 4 "Definitely Put Me Through It"
  5. Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
  6. Marvel Unlimited Drops All X Lives & Deaths Of Wolverine Ahead Of Time
  7. Today Is Limited Research Day: Egg-citing Surprise In Pokémon GO
  8. Big Changes At DC In The Daily LITG, 16th of April 2022
  9. Superman & Lois Struggle; Evil Superman: Arrowverse Crossover Preview
  10. What Is Now In 12KM Strange Eggs In Pokémon GO As Of April 2022?
  11. Flashpoint Beyond Gossip If Suicide Squad was a Suicide Army Part Two
  12. Venom Returns to Donny Cates for New Thor Arc in July
  13. Mike Del Mundo Is Painting A Todd McFarlane Spawn Mini-Series
  14. Eight Billion Thanks For FOC, Saturday 16th of April 2022
  15. Right To Left, Middle-Grade Basketball Graphic Novel Debut by Coco Fox
  16. When The Stars Come Home, A New Indigenous Graphic Novel For 2023
  17. Cooking With Monsters by Jordan Alsaqa & Vivian Truong from IDW
  18. Big Changes At DC In The Daily LITG, 16th of April 2022

LITG five years ago, X-Men, Star Trek, Transformers

X-23 Joins The X-Men in The Daily LITG, 17th of April 2021
X-23 Joins The X-Men in The Daily LITG, 17th of April 2021

  1. Laura Kinney is the Wolverine of the New X-Men
  2. Star Trek: Julie Nimoy Talks Ethan Peck's New Spock, William Shatner
  3. Transformers Decepticon Jetfire Receives Life-Action threezero Figure
  4. Doctor Who: John Bishop's Liverpool Dan Disclosure Earns Him BBC Call
  5. Marvel Tells Retailers To Print X-Men: Evolution TPB Misprint Page
  6. What Will Be The Chase Card Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign
  7. Masters of the Universe Keldor Prepares For Evil At Mondo
  8. X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus In Time For Christmas
  9. It's Official – Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote
  10. DC Comics To Give Huntress Super Powers in Batman Secret Files
  11. Invincible Red Sonja #1 Doubles Its Orders On FOC
  12. The Last Ronin #3 Is Coming – Thank FOC It's Friday, 16th April 2021
  13. Fake News! Counterfeit Copy Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles At Auction
  14. Call of the Night: An Odd, Funny Vampire Teenage Romance
  15. PrintWatch: Star Wars: High Republic Get 5th, 4th and 3rd Print
  16. W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Rescheduled For May, Off The Marvel MIA List
  17. Superman's Mustache Origin On Auction At ComicConnect Today
  18. Spider-Man Omnibus Tops Advance Reorders With This Variant Cover
  19. Puffin vs. Penguin OGN by Helaine Becker and Kevin Sylvester
  20. More Fun Comics #73 – First Aquaman and Green Arrow – Up For Auction
  21. Archie to Reprint Betty #46 Story as it Jumps to $75 on eBay
  22. Polaris Comes First – The Daily LITG, 16th April 2021

LITG six years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators

And Zoom backgrounds were still a thing.

  1. More Details for Marvel Comics' Latest Pause
  2. Marvel Tells More Comics Creators to Stop Work For Now
  3. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  4. DC Comics, Marvel Movie Figurines, Hero Collector July 2020 Solicits
  5. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  6. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  7. Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
  8. Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work
  9. WWE Pays Stock Dividend That Could Fund Laid Off Workers to 2021
  10. Comic Store In Your Future – From The Heart Of The Diamond Shutdown

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ben Dunn, publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala.
  • Mark Propst, artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves.
  • Nicholas Ivan Ladendorf-Atreides, writer/artist on Cyber Punks.
  • Marc Deering, inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl.
  • William Doc Grant, CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii.
  • Pieruccini Riccardo, inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin.
  • Shawn Martinbrough, co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves.
  • Miles Silas Biggar, creator of Dark Eagle.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.