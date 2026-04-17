Posted in: Movies | Tagged: cinemacon, newlitg

Walt Disney Studios At CinemaCon In The Daily LITG, 17th of April 2026

Walt Disney Studios At CinemaCon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Walt Disney Studios' CinemaCon presentation led the top trending stories in comics and pop culture news

Hot topics include Marvel Comics layoffs, new comic series, and upcoming industry projects from top publishers

Yearly LITG recaps highlight key pop culture and comic industry headlines from the past six years at CinemaCon

Spotlight on comic creator birthdays and an invite to subscribe to the daily Lying In The Gutters newsletter

Walt Disney Studios At CinemaCon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Walt Disney Studios at CinemaCon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Royal Kingdom Big Bang Theory Reunion

LITG two years ago… Reacher

LITG three years ago, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens

LITG four years ago, Not Standing By Him

LITG five years ago, X-Men, Star Trek, Transformers

LITG six years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators

And Zoom backgrounds were still a thing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ben Dunn , publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala.

, publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala. Mark Propst , artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves.

, artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves. Nicholas Ivan Ladendorf-Atreides , writer/artist on Cyber Punks.

, writer/artist on Cyber Punks. Marc Deering , inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl.

, inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl. William Doc Grant , CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii.

, CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii. Pieruccini Riccardo , inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin.

, inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin. Shawn Martinbrough , co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves.

, co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves. Miles Silas Biggar, creator of Dark Eagle.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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