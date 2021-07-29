Jeopardy! Mica Burton Trolls Her Father LeVar Burton's Hosting Debut

It's a momentous occasion for Jeopardy! and LeVar Burton fans to see the actor host the long-running game show staple. To say it is in the Burton household would be an understatement as his daughter Mica Burton, who's taken to her father's footsteps acting and hosting took the time to troll him on social media. The younger Burton shared a TikTok video of the two watching his guest-hosting debut on TV feigning shock at how LeVar can be in two places at once in a tongue-in-cheek moment.

"He's there (pointing to the TV), but he's there," Mica says. "But he's on TV, but he's there." Yes, way to burst the bubble of the illusion of TV for the kids since Jeopardy! records their episodes in advance. Before she can continue, LeVar tells her to stop. On Twitter, she had the caption, "Bless @levarburton for putting up with me." It's been well known hosting Jeopardy! has been a life-long dream for the Reading Rainbow host telling the New York Times, "There's something inside me that says this makes sense. I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do. Jeopardy! is a cultural touchstone and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant."

Season 37 of Jeopardy marked the last for Alex Trebek who passed in November 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Since filming resumed, Sony Pictures Television invited a wide range of media personalities from journalists, an NFL starting quarterback, and actors to audition a permanent replacement host. The Star Trek actor garnered interest from fans to convince the game show to include into the final batch of hosts. His first night already was already memorable not because of how well he did, but rather a contestant record that lives on in the annals of game show infamy dipping below -$7000 in earnings a Jeopardy!

