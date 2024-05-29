Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: hawkeye, jeremy renner, marvel, Mayor of Kingstown, mcu, preview

Jeremy Renner on Hawkeye S02 Rumors: "I Don't Know What's Going On"

Despite the rumors, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner shared that he hasn't "gone down that road with anybody at Marvel about" another season.

To say that Jeremy Renner has pulled off a near-miracle would be an understatement. A year after a near-fatal snowplow accident, Renner was back on the set of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown to film the upcoming third season. But if you've been following the actor/singer over those twelve months, then you know that Renner did not have an easy time of it – putting the work in and then some while taking us along his journey. With Renner continuing to get better, some folks have been wondering if his future could involve a return to the MCU – a possibility that Renner said he's more than open to and would be more than strong enough for should the time come in an interview from earlier this year. Since that time, there have been rumblings about a second season of the Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series Hawkeye (along with second seasons for Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight) being announced at this year's D23.

While we're excited about the possibility of all three happening, nothing has been confirmed, and even the rumors themselves conflict with Disney CEO Bob Iger saying that Marvel Studios was going to pull back on the number of shows it green-lights and spacing them out more. If a second season of the arrow-slinging duo's adventures is about to get a go-ahead, it would be news to Renner, too. "Yeah, I don't know, I haven't gone down that road with anybody at Marvel about it – so, yeah," Renner responded when asked by RadioTimes.com about rumors of Hawkeye Season 2. "I don't know what's going on. I'm focusing on this [Mayor of Kingstown] right now."

"[I'm doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing… I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]… I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can… whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger. It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man," Renner shared with ET's Kevin Frazier during an interview from February of this year. "There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

During his hospital stay and recovery, Renner received the support of a number of his Avengers & MCU co-stars – a showing of love and support that wasn't lost on the singer/actor. So if Marvel Studios is looking for more Hawkeye from him in the future, he's down for more heroics. "I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside, and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me," Renner shared. "It would be something."

