Jeremy Renner Posts Recovery Update, Shares Look at Therapy Session Earlier today, Jeremy Renner shared an update on how his recovery is going and offered a look at one of his physical therapy sessions.

Some more good news to report regarding Jeremy Renner's (Mayor of Kingstown) recovery from serious injuries sustained over the New Year's Eve/Day weekend that required surgery. Only days after sharing that he was continuing his recovery at home, Renner shared a look at how the physical therapy is going. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Renner wrote in his post, along with an image of the actor having his leg exercised.

I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens pic.twitter.com/kzj2CLYdXA — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A "not no great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen.