Jersey Shore Family Vacation Ending MTV Run This May; Teaser Released

Set to kick off its return to MTV on May 7th, here's an official teaser for the final, 18-episode season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Article Summary Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for its final 18-episode season starting May 18 on MTV.

The cast faces big life changes, milestone celebrations, and emotional journeys in their farewell run.

Fans can expect wild drama, heartfelt moments, and surprises as the original roomies reunite one last time.

An official teaser and cast messages hint this may not be the end of the Jersey Shore legacy.

If we're being honest, we're not surprised that MTV is wrapping up Jersey Shore Family Vacation with a final, 18-episode season kicking off in May. We're not even surprised that MTV doesn't have anything lined up for the fist-pumping GTLers after the show wraps. What did surprise us was realizing that the "Jersey Shore" folks have only been in our lives since 2009 because HOLY S**T it feels like they've been on our screens since the mid-80s. Alas, all good things must come to an end. Despite their insistence that we will be seeing them again, for now? It's all about that final run of episodes – and we've got an early teaser to pass along.

Here's a look at the teaser trailer that was released for the final season of MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation, set to premiere on May 7th, followed by teaser highlights about what's to come and a video from the cast promising/threatening that this isn't the end:

Angelina embarks on a full emotional roller coaster, packed with extreme highs, devastating lows, and nonstop twists that only Angelina can deliver.

embarks on a full emotional roller coaster, packed with extreme highs, devastating lows, and nonstop twists that only Angelina can deliver. Deena shines as PTA president and goes big on giving back wherever she can, organizing charity events and supporting her friends.

shines as PTA president and goes big on giving back wherever she can, organizing charity events and supporting her friends. DJ Pauly D continues to grow his empire, launching his own record label, while his relationship with girlfriend Nikki continues to blossom.

continues to grow his empire, launching his own record label, while his relationship with girlfriend Nikki continues to blossom. Jenni "JWOWW" embraces her 40th birthday as she steps into full director mode, directing her second movie. JWOWW returns, putting the wow in JWOWW, dropping truth bombs, and stirring up conversations no one else will touch.

embraces her 40th birthday as she steps into full director mode, directing her second movie. JWOWW returns, putting the wow in JWOWW, dropping truth bombs, and stirring up conversations no one else will touch. Mike "The Situation" brings his abs out of retirement as he focuses on his fitness journey, celebrates a remarkable 10 years sober, and opens a rehab center.

brings his abs out of retirement as he focuses on his fitness journey, celebrates a remarkable 10 years sober, and opens a rehab center. Nicole "Snooki" juggles cheer mom life, friendship, and boss‑lady business moves, all while finding time to be the life of the party.

juggles cheer mom life, friendship, and boss‑lady business moves, all while finding time to be the life of the party. Ronnie is fully back in the mix, joining the roomies on their trips and opening up to them about his struggles as he looks to work through them.

is fully back in the mix, joining the roomies on their trips and opening up to them about his struggles as he looks to work through them. Sammi "Sweetheart" packs a lifetime of milestones into just eight months — pregnancy, childbirth, and a wedding.

packs a lifetime of milestones into just eight months — pregnancy, childbirth, and a wedding. Vinny takes his standup career to the next level as he is selling out shows and taking his set on tour, organizing and hosting a celebratory Roast for the family, all while being very single.

Legends don't retire — they reroute. The network changed. The legacy didn't. Jersey Shore is forever. Just wait until you see what's next ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZFHBK3ro6 — Deena Nicole Cortese (@DeenaNicoleMTV) March 4, 2026 Show Full Tweet

MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis, Sean Hogan, Oren Krygier, and Ashli Tortorello for 495 Productions. Benjamin Hurvitz and Jennifer Aguirre serve as Executive Producers for MTV. Matthew Parillo and Marko Radosavljevic serve as executives in charge of production for MTV.

