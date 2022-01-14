Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S05E02: Vinny Moves Back in With His Mom

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's illustrious fifth season continued this week with a new episode following last week's explosive Ronnie-centric one. This time around, the drama ebbed as the cast set the stage for the rest of the season to come. And Vinny moved back in with his mother… sort of.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, taking time away from amassing troops on the border to threaten neighboring countries while flexing my own power to bring you the latest on the greatest trashy reality TV show on television, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Eat your heart out, Putin! You can only do one or the other, but I, your El Presidente, can do both! Haw haw haw haw!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 2 "Snooki vs. The Rock" did not, as the name implied, feature a wrestling match between two WrestleMania veterans. But it did feature Vinny announcing to his mother that he officially sold his house in Staten Island and plans to move full-time to LA. And while you might think that means Vinny is finally striking out on his own, it's a little more complicated than that. Though Vinny may be on his own in LA, that means that when he visits the East Coast, which he must frequently do for Jersey Shore filming and because his entire family lives there, he will stay back at home with his mother.

Vinny's living arrangements aside, this was an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation where not too much happened. Mike and Lauren's baby was allowed to come home after an ICU scare, but we already knew the baby didn't die since this was filmed months ago. Most of the episode featured the cast members visiting each other's houses. For example, Snooki brought some wine to get post-pregnancy Deena wasted with Angelina, as Vinny visited all the roommates to tell them about his new living situation. Pauly and Nikki returned home successfully from their first DJ tour together.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Angelina Opens Up About Her Marriage + Mike Catches Up w/ Vinny | Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpiZFFoobd4)

Finally, Pauly arranged a lunch for everyone, with Angelina's semi-estranged husband, Chris, attending. Of course, Pauly almost immediately brought up Angelina's alleged infidelity… which was the cue for the episode to end on a cliffhanger.

That this is only the second episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 and the show is already spending the entire episode teasing something that won't play out until next week is not a great sign for the show, reminiscent of the last season that featured a lot of filler and stretching out of a single night's drama to replace the lack of cast interactions with normies that can't happen thanks to the pandemic. How this plays out later in the season remains to be seen, but I'm not sure I can sit through another four-episode birthday party, comrades. That's all I"m saying.

Until next time: socialism or death!